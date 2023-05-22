Five-goal haul sees Killarney Celtic triumph over Killorglin in Youths league final

Eoghan Crowley put the Killarney men in front after just five minutes

Killarney Celtic 5

Killorglin 1

While Killarney Celtic must have been disappointed to lose the Youths Cup Final to The Park on Thursday evening they compensated for it in a major way at Mounthawk Park on Sunday when the same side lifted the Youths Premier A title with a very convincing win over Killorglin.

They began the game in determined fashion and went ahead after just five minutes. Working the ball down the left wing Eoghan Crowley caught the Killorglin napping and he finished the ball to the net in emphatic fashion.

Killorglin introduced a sub after just 20 minutes with Thomas O’Donnell replacing John Tuohy. Celtic doubled their lead in the 30th minute after a delightful scoop over an advancing defender by Eoghan Crowley set up Jason O’Sullivan and he applied a great finish.

They all but put the game to bed just before half time when a Cathal Kelly corner-kick was finished to the net by Dara O’Shea.

Killorglin began the second half on the front foot and after a few attacks they pulled a goal back in the 50th minute with Liam Hayes beating the Celtic goalie from close range.

They had a great chance again shortly afterwards when Niall O’Brien was through one on one with the Celtic goalie, but he dragged his shot left and wide.

This was a costly miss as immediately after this in a classic counter attack Celtic opened up the Killorglin defence and Cathal Kelly made it 4-1. They put the icing on the cake five minutes later with a great finish by Eoghan Crowley.

It was an excellent team performance by the Killarney side and won the game very decisively at the end.

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Shay O’Meara, Jason O’Sullivan, Nattigan Ryan, Robbie Hartnett, Liam Cronin, Dara O’Shea, Colin O’Callaghan, Cathal Kelly, Eoghan Crowley, Edward Myers, Kalvin O’Sullivan Subs: Noah Sexton, Rafael Vegus, Pa O’Brien, Liam Murphy, Peter O’Doherty, Pierce Moynihan, Mikey Murphy

KILLORGLIN: Harry Morgan, Matthew Murphy, Gary O’Sullivan, Conor Hayes, James Johnson, Oisín Birmingham, Niall O’Brien, Rian O’Sullivan, Ryan Carey, Liam Hayes, John Tuohy Subs: Thomas O’Donnell, Ethan O’Mahony, Devin Hogan, Zack Campion

REFEREE: Anthony Morrison