Experienced defender Kalen Spillane steps back from Kerry FC

Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy suggests it’s ‘highly unlikely’ the Cork man will feature again this season for the club

Kalen Spillane has taken a step back from Kerry FC owing to work and family commitments Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Experienced defender Kalen Spillane is ‘highly unlikely’ to feature for Kerry FC again this season, first team boss Billy Dennehy confirmed at his weekly press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cork native had been an impressive performer for the League of Ireland newcomers in the early part of the season, but hasn’t featured in recent weeks.

Dennehy confirming that work and family commitments had taken their toll on the Cork city-based defender leading to a decision being made to take a step back from the squad.

“Kalen coming down to Kerry to an amateur club, a full-time job, kids at home... I always knew it was going to be very difficult for him,” Dennehy revealed.

"Coming in he probably didn’t realise the effort of the training, the travelling, changing work schedules. I just said to Kalen that at this moment in time you can’t have one foot in one foot out, it was going to be difficult for him.

"So we decided to give him a break until the June window and if he can accommodate work and different things there’s a possibility there, but ultimately for now Kalen won't be involved going forward, simply down to life schedules and the status of the club at the moment being amateur, it’s very difficult for lads in a certain age bracket who have a lot of travelling to do.

"We’ll miss Kalen, but he was a great guy coming in, gave a good bit of experience to the younger fellas in and around training in pre-season, but look he's got a family to feed and bills and mortgages to pay so work has to be a priority.”

While there remains the possibility that he could re-join the squad come June, Dennehy rates the chances of that happening as ‘highly unlikely’. The loss of an experienced centre-half has been keenly felt with Kerry FC conceding heavily from set-pieces.

The Kingdom aren’t helped by the likely absence through injury of keeper Wayne Guthrie – who picked up a knock against Treaty United on Friday – and the continuing absence of full-back Jonathan Hannafin.

Graham O’Reilly and Steven McCarthy also remain on the long-term injury list.