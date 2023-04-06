Kerry

Change county

Dennehy and McGrath keeping the faith that Kerry FC’s fortunes will come good sooner rather than later

Manager Billy Dennehy and midfielder Sean McGrath are quietly confident the team’s results can start to improve when Kerry FC host Finn Harps in Mounthawk Park on Friday

Sean McGrath of Kerry FC chases the ball against Jamal Ibrahim of Longford Town during the First Division match at Bishopsgate in Longford. Photo by Sportsfile

Paul BrennanKerryman

If it seems like Billy Dennehy is saying much the same things week after week it is probably because he is. But that’s not to say that is a bad thing. The Kerry FC manager is remaining positive, despite seeing his team fall to their sixth defeat in seven games of the club’s maiden League of Ireland season. He has to.