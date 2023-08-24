Damian Stack: What Match of the Day gets right got us thinking about what the Sunday Game gets wrong

The BBC show has a lot of in-built advantages, but RTÉ’s flagship sports franchise can still do better

Ireland's chances of making the semi-final of the Rugby World Cup are made harder by a lopsided draw Photo by Sportsfile

Settling into to the sofa, recliner opened, feet up, we did as millions of people do weekly during the season and tuned in to BBC 1 on Saturday evening for Match of the Day.

Largely we did so to catch up on one specific game – again we’re sure that’s far from unique – that out of the way, though, we let ourselves be carried along by the amiable company of Gary Lineker and co. For a certain type of person, the BBC staple really is the ultimate comfort food television.

It’s easy to take it for granted what it is that they do, but at a certain point the conscious thought struck us: this is really bloody good. Soon enough we were thinking about what made it so good, which led us on to why RTÉ’s Sunday Game strikes us as so stodgy by comparison.

The first thing to acknowledge obviously is the difference in budgets between the two organisations. The BBC is a multi-billion pound operation, RTÉ’s revenues are in the hundreds of millions.

Secondly there’s something of the glamour of the Premier League that, for all we love it, the GAA can rarely match. With full stands, the atmosphere from Anfield or Stamford Bridge practically fizzes off the TV and into your living room.

Compare that to, say, a half empty Páirc Tailteann for some early season game with a single camera position and voice-over reportage rather than commentary, and there’s just no way it’s going to be anywhere near as engaging. There’s honestly not much RTÉ can do about that, we’ll readily acknowledge.

Where it could, though, is in the presentation and the punditry, where it’s nowhere near on MOTD’s level. That’s not a criticism of Jacqui Hurley or Joanne Cantwell by the way, we think it’s probably a bit more structural than that.

Sure Lineker is a world-class broadcaster, but everything about the show sort of plays to his advantage. It’s such a well-directed, well-edited product.

The highlights are substantial without being over-long, the analysis sections slick and snappy without dragging, informed enough to be insightful without being overwrought. Can the same be said of the Sunday Game?

Of course, all of of this is a matter of taste, but we think not. In a drive towards becoming more focussed on hard analysis – and one can argue about the quality of the analysis that’s followed – it feels like personality has been sacrificed, which brings us back to the tough position Hurley finds herself in.

Where Lineker and his guests have an obvious rapport built up over years of working together, there’s less of that (to our eyes at least) on RTÉ. Why might that be?

Well MOTD’s line-up of pundits is much more settled in comparison. RTÉ’s rotating cast of pundits is much larger, which we honestly don’t think is conducive to good TV.

Not only do the pundits not get enough experience and exposure to develop (look at how much better Alan Shearer has become over the years), they don’t get the chance to get as comfortable with each other.

There’s a reason why the old RTÉ punditry teams (in GAA, soccer and rugby) were so watchable. They knew how to push and prod and get a reaction from each other.

Probably they did need to be moved on for something new, but in going the direction they have RTÉ have forgotten one simple rule: to quote Éamon Dunphy, it’s showbiz baby.

Can Jim McGuinness innovate again?

Is there a comparison to be drawn between now and then? We’re speaking here of the macro level environment rather than the micro level of what’s going on inside Donegal (which is similarly in disarray as when he first took on the job in 2009).

Has the game moved on altogether that much from where he left it? Is there as much a consensus in place now as there was when he first burst on the scene, bold and brash and very much his own man?

Arguably so in that, to a large extent, we’re still dealing with a paradigm he helped birth – we won’t say created as there were a lot more influences at play here than just the genius of one man – such that any developments which have taken place in the last decade have done so within a relatively limited range of what’s considered possible.

All of which has led – we’d argue at least – to a game that’s if not in crisis then well on the way towards one. Gaelic football at the moment feels sclerotic, fearful, overly-cautious, devoid of a sense of adventure and fun, even acknowledging that skillsets, coaching and the technical expertise have never been at a higher standard.

None of which is to blame Jim McGuinness for the state of the game, that clearly would be ludicrous. It’s not his fault others haven’t been as innovative as him.

Jim McGuinness is back as manager of Donegal Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

When he did what he did back then he wasn’t following a consensus, if he had that Donegal team probably wouldn’t have been able to do what it did (which is not to downplay the quality of footballer they had at the time).

What made McGuinness’ Donegal so effective was that they were different, that they were going against the grain, upsetting an establishment that was fairly well set in its ways.

Remember it wasn’t until after the 2014 All Ireland semi-final defeat that Dublin, under Jim Gavin, fully took form into the side which dominated for six seasons.

The exciting thing about the Glenties man’s return to the Donegal hot-seat – other than the prospect of a rejuvenated Donegal adding to the competitive landscape – is the notion that once again he could shake the game out of its complacency.

What has he seen over the last four or five seasons as a pundit for Sky Sports and The Irish Times that he feels he can exploit? He was the great innovator, the great disruptor of Gaelic football once before, can he be again a second time?

Obviously it’s a much bigger ask the second time around, but if any sport is ripe for some disruption it’s Gaelic football, and if anybody has a chance of making it happen it’s surely Jim McGuinness (holder of a UEFA A license don’t forget).

Quite what form it will take, we can’t possibly imagine (far greater minds than ours have led the game to its present state), but we can hope that maybe it’s a bit more positive than we’ve seen.

Maybe that’s a futile hope on our part, but it’s hard to see how doubling down would help Donegal advance their aims. We shouldn’t forget either that once McGuinness perfected his system with Donegal they could be a properly exciting side to watch too.

What we blanched at a decade ago, might seem positively thrilling to us now. Whatever happens, it’s going to be interesting.

No point complaining about RWC seeding

Is it a case of getting the excuses in early? The closer we get to the start of the Rugby World Cup in a couple of weeks time, it seems the louder the complaints are getting about the lop-sided nature of the draw, which took place all of two and-a-half years ago now.

And, yeah, there’s a certain validity to those complaints. The landscape has truly shifted in that time, which has led to a glut of the best teams in the competition on one side of the draw, with a relatively open road for the likes of England and Wales – both seemingly lacklustre – to reach the latter stages of the competition.

Would it be annoying if England reached the semi-finals – eminently possible – while Ireland crashed out at the quarter-final stage to either New Zealand or hosts France?

Sure, but by the same token if Ireland’s ambition is to win the thing that’s the sort of challenge they (as a squad of players) and we (as a sporting public) should be embracing.

Think about it, if Ireland do manage to come through that most desperately tricky side of the draw they’ll be in a powerful position to go on and win the thing, and if they don’t, well they weren’t going to win it anyway, were they? Would it be better if the draw took place sooner to the actual competition in order to facilitate a fairer draw? Yeah, probably.

At the same time, the scrap from that side of the draw to make the semi-finals should be nothing short of ferocious and utterly compelling. Does that make up for one side of the draw being a bit meh? Maybe not but it’s not a bad consolation to have.