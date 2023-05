Cup champions Killarney Celtic held to a draw by Tralee Dynamos in dramatic and fiery final

Terry Sparling gave Celtic the lead in the 58th minute before Darragh Lowth equalised from the penalty spot in the 87th minute, with both teams having a player sent off late in the game

Tralee Dynamos' Lorcan Seymour (red) in action against Killarney Celtic’s Chris O’Leary in the Greyhound Bar KO cup on Sunday evening at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Mike Rice at Mounthawk Park, Tralee Kerryman Today at 13:59