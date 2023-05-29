Colm Hurley heads winner for Dingle Bay Rovers against Ballyheigue as Division 1A title goes west

Ballyheigue pressed hard for an equaliser but they were repeatedly thwarted by an excellent Dingle defence

Dingle Bay Rovers captured the Division 1A League title with a 1-0 win over Ballyheigue Athletic, giving the West Kerry club its first League title in six years

Dingle Bay Rovers 1

Ballyheigue Athletic 0

A masterclass in defending was the recipe for success for Dingle Bay Rovers at Mounthawk Park on Sunday evening when they lifted the Division 1A league title with an exciting win over Ballyheigue Athletic.

It is six years since the West Kerry side won a league title and that was a memorable one back in 2017 when they won the Premier A title defeating Killarney Celtic. Since then they have gone into a transition period concentrating on their underage structure and now they are reaping the reward of their endeavour.

They went into this game as outsiders as Ballyheigue were unbeaten for the entire season. Over the 90 minutes Ballyheigue Athletic had a lot of the possession in this game but they had no joy in the final third of the pitch where they continuously were running out of ideas against a superbly organised Dingle defence who defended splendidly for the entire game.

Mark O’Sullivan and Colm Hurley were calling the shots in the heart of a superbly organised Dingle defence and they remained were airtight the entire game.

Eoghan De Hora was pulling the strings at midfield ably assisted Cian Wright and Patrick Saunders while veteran Joe Sheehy also turned in a great shift.

Ballyheigue began the game on the front foot and put a few attacks together which did not yield anything.

Dingle went ahead in the 19th minute when a throw-in was delivered into the box and in a crowded goalmouth Colm Hurley rose above opponents and planted a powerful header in the back of the net.

Then they forced a corner kick which found Cian Wright but his effort hit the outside of the post.

Ballyheigue pressed for an equaliser but while they had a lot of the ball they were unable to get strikes on goals.

They continued to dominate the possession stakes in the second half but they were finding it very difficult to etch out scoring opportunities.

Dingle Bay Rovers had a coupe of great chances to kill off the game when sub Franz Sauerland volleyed over the top from six yards and six minutes later he missed the target again from close range. Another chance arrived in the 72nd minute when he headed wide with the open goals in front of him.

Late in the game Ballyheigue piled on pressure to try and get an equaliser but they were repeatedly thwarted by an excellent Dingle defence who mopped up everything that came their way and the West Kerry side were very deserving winners at the end.

There was a very warm reception for the captain of the Dingle side Mark O’Sullivan when he was presented with the cup by the KDL chairman Sean O’Keeffe who commended both sides for providing a very entertaining game.

The captain of the winning side paid tribute to his players for turning in such a great performance and thanked Ballyheigue for a keenly contested game.

Dingle have the youngest manager in the KDL in Cathal Moriarty and has brought the very best out of his committed squad during the season and especially in the final.

Dingle Bay Rovers: Eoin Brosnan, David Smith, Fiach Lynch, Mark O’Sullivan, Colm Hurley, Eoghan De Hora, Conor Corduff, Cian Wright, Patrick Saunders, Joe Sheehy, Oscar Donegan. Subs: Franz Sauerland, Con Regan, Donnie Sheehy, Donnacha Siochra.

Ballyheigue Athletic: Tomas O’Connor, Bryan Sheehan, Sean Paterson, Danny Casey, Jimmy O’Halloran, Fionn Kavanagh, Dylan Hennebery, Michael Hudson, Kieran O’Connor, Cian Tuite, Will O’Keeffe. Subs: Sean Porter, Matt Dineen, Seanie Foran, Tomas Gaynor, Cian Lavelle, Liam O’Connor, Tommy Moriarty.

Referee: Michael Chapman