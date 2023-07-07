Clinical Treaty United make fast-starting Kerry FC pay the price

The home side were left disappointed despite a first minute goal by Seán McGrath

Kerry FC 2

Treaty United 3

When it came down to it, that little bit of extra class, composure and experience proved the difference between Kerry FC and their nearest rivals, Treaty United, in Mounthawk Park on Friday evening.

It was a game the Kingdom could easily have taken something from considering how well they started – with a Seán McGrath goal inside the opening thirty seconds – and the amount of chances they created.

That little bit of extra composure, and probably a little luck too truth be told, evaded the home side on a tricky night for football in Monavalley. With the breeze – wind really – howling down the pitch it was very much a game of two halves affair.

It meant that after a slow enough start Treaty were in a position to dominate the first half, and Kerry the second. The difference was Treaty took their chances – with first half goals from Marc Ludden and Dean George – in a way Kerry could not, outside of that tonic start.

A late wonder strike from Leo Gaxha – man-of-the-match after a simply thunderous second half display – raised cheers and spirits, but in an odd sort of way only served to underline that there was a result there for the taking, and it wasn’t taken.

As we’ve said, the Kingdom started like a house on fire with that early McGrath goal. The Ballyduff man getting on the end of some very work by Nathan Gleeson, the winger forcing a save from Treaty stopper Shane Hallahan, allowing McGrath score the rebound.

With less than a minute on the clock it the perfect start for Billy Dennehy’s charge, and what’s more they needed it with that breeze blowing against them down from the Dynamos end towards the greenway.

Callan Scully’s first kick out fairly well illustrated the challenge that would face the green machine in the first half as it barely went any distance at all and scuttled out over for a Treaty throw-in.

To be fair to Kerry, despite Marc Ludden shooting wide having recycled a corner on three minutes, they more than held their own in the opening exchanges with Gleeson showing up well, Gaxha holding up some good ball, and McGrath doing his best to knit everything together.

Eventually, though, the worm turned and Treaty became increasingly assertive with Kerry FC’s attacks becoming more infrequent, such as when following another McGrath shot in 14 minutes the home side had a penalty shout waved away when a Ronan Teahan effort was blocked down.

A run of five Treaty corners from the 18th to the 22nd minutes was evidence for the pressure the home side were under, the final of which resulted in a Ludden corner seeming to go all the way to the back of the net for the equaliser (Darren Nwankwo may have got a slight touch but in the driving rain it wasn’t 100% clear).

Kerry didn’t wilt despite this onslaught and McGrath picked out Ryan Kelliher for a shot at goal two minutes later. The majority of chances, however, continued to break Treaty’s way Dean George forcing a good save from Scully on 27 minutes.

McGrath was at it again for Kerry two minutes after that assisting Gaxha a shot at goal, but on the break from that sequence, Treaty picked out the aforementioned George who took the pass on the run and finished with aplomb.

A tough reversal on the Kingdom given how well they’d started the game, but not at all against the run of play you’d have the say. The question quickly became one of whether or not it was Treaty’s superiority showing, or the conditions themselves.

As Treaty got the second half underway from the tip-off, it would soon become apparent one way or the other. Even though it wasn’t nearly as explosive a start as for the first from the green and white, Kerry did start just about the more positively with Gaxha very much taking the fight to Treaty.

The former Blade earning a penalty two minutes in, then on the 50th minute he played a sweet one-two with Seán O’Connell (a back heel) to set the full-back into position to cross for Ryan Kelliher whose header was somewhat scuffed.

Indeed, for the opening ten minutes of the half Kerry were fairy well dug in to the Treaty half of the pitch. On 55 minutes Gaxha earning a free in a dangerous position just outside the box, which he laid off for Seán O’Connell to force a save from Hallahan.

Kerry very much piling on the pressure now with Gaxha assisting both McGrath and Kelliher for shots at goal on 57 and 58 minutes, the second of which was just deflected out for a corner.

It took Treaty all of seventeen second half minutes to effect a meaningful attack, and within three minutes of that both Curran and Stephen Christopher had a pair of chances to remind Kerry of what they can do.

Kerry’s response was probably their best chance(s) to date of the second half. First Matt Keane – excellent throughout – with a stinging shot forcing a save from Hallahan, before the call was recycled to O’Connell for a shot that was just wide.

Then, just as it felt a goal was on its way for the home side, Treaty hit them with a sucker-punch goal to all but wrap up the game at 1-3. Dean George picking out Curran who spied Callan Scully off his line and dinked him dexterously.

74 minutes gone and the Kingdom facing a massive uphill challenge to take something from the tie. As is their modus operandi Kerry never threw in the towel and a Rob Vasiu cross on 83 minutes struck the cross bar to show that Kerry never say die.

It was only fitting, therefore, that Gaxha finished the game with possibly the finest goal we’ve seen so far this season in Mounthawk Park from either the home side or any opposition who’ve come calling.

Three minutes into time added on the Tralee man swept home from outside the box, giving neither defence nor keeper Hallahan any chance whatsoever. Alas, though, it came a little too late to effect the outcome.

In the round the performance was more than encouraging from Dennehy’s young charges. You could say they deserved a little more, but at this level you very much make your own luck.

They’ll go again next weekend, away to Longford

KERRY FC: Callan Scully, Seán O’Connell, Kevin Williams, Samuel Aladesanusi, Cian Barrett, Leo Gaxha, Ronan Teahan, Matt Keane, Nathan Gleeson, Ryan Kelliher Subs: Rob Vasiu for C Barrett, 53, Graham O’Reilly for S McGrath, 69, Togor Silong for M Keane, 84, Cian Brosnan for N Gleeson, 84

TREATY UNITED: Shane Hallahan, Ben O’Riordan, Andy Spain, Darren Nwankwo, Marc Ludden, Leo Devitt, Colin Conroy, Willie Amrshaw, Stephen Christopher, Dean George, Enda Curran Subs: Mark Walsh for W Armshaw, 51, Jordan Tallon for C Conroy, 51

REFEREE: Chris Sheehan