Castleisland B through to Greyhound Bar Cup semi-finals after win over Tralee Dynamos B on penalties

Tralee Dynamos A team see off Mastergeeha to reach the last four of the Greyhound Bar Cup

Eamonn Lavin of Mastergeeha in action against Lorcan Seymour of Tralee Dynamos in the Greyhound Cup Quarter-final in Kilbrean Park on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Tralee Dynamos B 1

Castleisland B 1

(Castleisland B won 4-2 on penalties)

Even though Castleisland B appear to be heading for relegation from Premier B, they scaled dizzy heights in Tralee on Sunday when they advanced to the semi-final of the Greyhound Bar Cup after a thrilling win over Tralee Dynamos B in a penalty shoot-out.

The sides could not be separated after regulation and extra time and Castleisland won the game in the lottery that was necessary to decide the game winning 4-2 at the end.

The islanders went ahead early in the game after a penetrating attack stretched the Dynamos defence and when the Dynamos goalkeeper punched the ball clear it fell invitingly for Lee O’Connor and he applied a great finish.

For the remainder of the half scoring chances were few and far between and Castleisland held a 1-0 advantage to the interval.

Castleisland were the dominant side for the first 15 minutes of the second half but they did not enjoy any success against a solid Dynamos defence.

Then against the run of play Tralee Dynamos equalised on the hour mark when John Farragher headed home a Brendan Coffey cross to set the cat among the pigeons.

They almost went ahead shortly afterwards with a Billy Stack shot going just inches wide.

As the half moved on both sides became more cautious and with the game deadlocked after 90 minutes it progressed to extra time.

Both goalkeepers earned their crust in extra time making a few very important saves to keep their sides in the game

When the issue could not be resolved after two periods of extra time the game headed into a penalty shoot-out.

The tension was palpable as the lottery swung into motion and Castleisland held their heads best in the shoot-out and emerged victorious 4-2.

CASTLEISLAND FC SQUAD: Kevin Moran, Pius Fleming, Daniel Downey, Michael Nagle, David Healy, Shane McAuliffe, Josh Horan, Lee O’Connor, Damian Feehan, Ethan O’Connor, Eoghan Shire, Brian O’Shea, Josh Polivi, John Poleivi.

Mastergeeha 1

Tralee Dynamos A 3

In a cracking cup game at Kilbrean Park on Sunday morning Tralee Dynamos A progressed to the semi-final of the Greyhound Bar Cup with a thrilling victory over Kilcummin side Mastergeeha. Lorcan Seymour, Sean Lovett and Shane Lowth scored for the Tralee side. Jer Sheehan was the scorer for Mastergeeha.

HENNEBERY SPORTS RESERVE CUP ROUND of 16

Asdee Rovers 2

The Park 3

The Park advanced to the next round of the competition after a hard earned win over Asdee Rovers at Craughdarrig Park on Monday. Asdee were the better side in the first half and went 2-0 ahead with goals from Michael Fogarty and Martin Collins. The visitors pulled a goal back with a John Ward goal. Two more goals from Donagh O’Brien one from the penalty spot.in the second half sealed the deal for the Tralee side.

Killorglin B 2

QPR 1

Killorglin progressed to the next round after a tight win over Quarry Park Rangers. Mark Reen was the QPR scorer.

MEK Galaxy 1

Dingle Bay Rovers 1

After a very competitive game the sides were deadlocked but after extra time Dingle won the game in a penalty shoot-out.

RESULTS

Greyhound Cup Quarter-finals

Mastergeeha AFC 1-3 Tralee Dynamos A

Tralee Dynamos B 1-1 Castleisland B

(Castleisland B won on penalties)

Celsius Menswear Challenge Cup

Classic FC 1-0 Fenit Samphires

Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Quarter-finals

Lenamore Rovers 4-3 Dynamos C

Killarney Athletic B 3-2 Park B

Iveragh United 4-1 Ballyheigue B

Hennebery Sports Reserve Cup Round of 16

Killorglin B 2-1 QPR

MEK Galaxy 1-1 Dingle Bay Rovers

(Dingle Bay Rovers won on penalties)