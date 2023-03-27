Captain Keane wants Kerry FC to make their periods of dominance count much more in games

Matt Keane says ‘there are a lot of key decisions going against us (but we have to take it out of the referees’ hands, because they’re certainly not doing us any favours anyway’

Kerry FC captain Matthew Keane controls the ball ahead of Patrick Hickey of Athlone Town during Friday night's First Division game in Mounthawk Park in Tralee. Photo by Domnick Walsh

John O'Dowd Kerryman Mon 27 Mar 2023 at 08:00