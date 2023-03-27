Captain Keane wants Kerry FC to make their periods of dominance count much more in games
Matt Keane says ‘there are a lot of key decisions going against us (but we have to take it out of the referees’ hands, because they’re certainly not doing us any favours anyway’
John O'DowdKerryman
Entering the 88th minute of Friday’s First Division clash at Mounthawk Park, a first clean sheet of the season was, tantalisingly, within reach of Kerry FC. With Athlone Town turning the screw in the second half, that would have been a commendable achievement.