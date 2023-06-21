Billy Dennehy says Kerry FC are looking at more long-term signings rather than a ‘quick fix’ in the transfer window
‘We’re not going to be able to attract the top level guys. We’re fully understanding of the market we’re in, and the players that we’re looking to recruit and, hopefully a few will become available who align with who we are as a club’
Kerryman
With the League of Ireland summer transfer window opening for business in less than two weeks, Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy has confirmed that there are likely to be some comings and goings from the fledgling Tralee-based outfit.