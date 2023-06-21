Billy Dennehy says Kerry FC are looking at more long-term signings rather than a ‘quick fix’ in the transfer window

‘We’re not going to be able to attract the top level guys. We’re fully understanding of the market we’re in, and the players that we’re looking to recruit and, hopefully a few will become available who align with who we are as a club’

Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy

Kerryman Yesterday at 14:00