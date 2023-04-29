Billy Dennehy demanding better energy and intensity as Kerry FC look to bounce back against Cobh Ramblers

Kerry FC goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie will be assessed for an injury while Jack Doherty is an injury doubt for Cobh Ramblers

Jack Doherty of Cobh Ramblers in action against Sean McGrath of Kerry FC during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match at Mounthawk Park in February. Doherty scored against Kerry in that game but the Cobh midfielder appeared to pick up an injury against Galway United on Friday and could be a doubt for Monday's game. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

After a chastening defeat on Friday night away to Treaty United, things won’t get any easier for Kerry FC with another tough away game to Cobh Ramblers on Monday evening, the first double match weekend in the First Division, one that gives Billy Dennehy little time to address the issues that saw the Limerick side run in four goals at Markets Field.

Perhaps an ill wind might favour Kerry a small bit on Monday with Ramblers to assess Jack Doherty over the weekend after the midfielder went off injured in the 81st minute in their 1-0 loss away to Galway United

Doherty scored against Kerry when the team met in the first game of the season – Cobh won 2-0 that night – and even if he is ruled out for Monday night, the Cork men will bring huge confidence into the game from their performance away to Galway.

Kerry FC Wayne Guthrie will also be assessed over the weekend after a late injury picked up against Treaty United.

For Dennehy, who acknowledges his team face a real tough test against Ramblers, says they main thing his team needs to find is energy and intensity, qualities he said were sorely missing against Treaty on Friday.

“For us it’s about bouncing back after tonight and just getting the energy levels back and the intensity back and that bit of fire that we were missing tonight and had against Galway and Waterford. We’ll be looking to change things around with the two games in four days so there will be fresh bodies coming into the team,” Dennehy said.

“Cobh are doing really well, they’ve obviously had a fantastic start to the season. They’re a club that’s obviously been building towards something like this for the last few seasons. They had a very difficult year last year and the year before but they kind of have a bit of momentum now. They have brought in a few players that have made a difference as well. They are fighting for a play-off place, they’re well up there at the moment so they’ll be looking to keep that going.”

Reflecting on the 4-0 loss to Treaty, Dennehy said: “It was another tough result, probably one of the toughest simply from the fact that the two performances (before this) had been string. We had shown a lot of signs of improvement and you’re going into tonight with a bit of confidence, hoping to start the game well and be on the front foot, and after ten minutes we seemed flat and that intent and energy wasn’t there that we’ve seen in the last two games. When you come into this league with the energy levels not where the should be It’s going top be difficult and that’s the way it was for us tonight.

“The (Leo Gaxha) penalty (save) is a massive moment in the game. We’ve a chance to go one-all having not started well but that (goal) would have breathed a lot of confidence into the team straight away but, look, these things happen in games. You still have to manage the situation afterwards and we probably didn’t manage it as well as we should have and then they score and go two-nil up and that makes it quite difficult. But even after that I just didn’t feel the intent and the intensity that we’ve had for the last two games was there.

"That’s maybe our young players playing against two big team, two big clubs [Waterford FC and Galway United] with a lot of attention on the games, and they probably got themselves up to a higher standard for that game. And then coming into tonight they probably felt confident and probably weren’t prepared as well individually as we should have been, and that’s what cost us in the end.”