A repeat of Kerry FC’s recent FAI Cup performance could reap some benefit away to Treaty United

Kerry FC head to Markets Field this evening to play a Treaty United side that has won two of their last three games against Billy Dennehy's team

After the relative high of an FAI Cup game against Premier Division opposition last Friday – with the added bonus of the home side commendably holding Drogheda United to a 1-0 win at Mounthawk Park – it is back to the meat and two veg of the league this Friday, when Kerry FC hoping not to be cannon-fodder to Treaty United as they were on their last trip to Markets Field.

Billy Dennehy is well aware of the pitfalls of the comedown after the high, and the Kerry FC manager will be hammering it into his players that they will have to be every bit as tuned in and cohesive and good against Treaty as they were against the Drogs, and even then there are no guarantees of success or even a point in Limerick.

Dennehy knows the limitations and failings of his team – and, at times, the management by his own admission – so far this season, but perhaps one of the more frustrating shortcomings is the lack of consistency in performance from game to game, week to week.

It hasn’t been a slavish pattern, but there have been times when Kerry have pulled off a great performance when it might have been least expected, and then been surprisingly poor when the opposite might have been the case.

Quite where Treaty United fit into that narrative is unclear. The Limerick side sit just two places above Kerry FC – albeit they have 23 points more, and a game in hand – which might suggest this is a fixture Dennehy’s side might be capable of taking something from. But that thinking comes with a health warning: on Kerry’s first and last trip to Markets Field in April, Treaty dispatched them by four goals to none. Across the three league games between the teams this season, the aggregate score stands at 8-3 to United.

The first meeting of the teams (Kerry’s third league game ever) back in early March saw Kerry earn a 1-1 draw in Tralee, having scored first and then having to see out the last half an hour with 10 men after Andy Quaid’s red card.

The most recent meeting – in early July in Tralee – ended 3-2 to the visitors, with Kerry scoring in the first minute and the 93rd but conceding three times in between. That game came at the start of the transfer window, with none of Dennehy’s four summer signings playing that day. We can expect Lee Axworthy and Ethan Kos to feature from the start, while Daniel Okwute and Martin Coughlan might also play.

If he does play, then Coughlan would be facing his former Treaty team mates, as would Matt Keane if he gets game time on Friday. Dennehy says that having a player or two who would be playing against their former club doesn’t particularly inform his selection thoughts at this stage.

Kerry FC's summer signing Martin Coughlan could be in line to face his former club Treaty United this evening in the League of Ireland First Division game in Limerick

“For me, no, not really. It wouldn’t really have any influence on the selection of the players or have any influence on the game itself really. If anything at times it depends on their personality I think it could probably be a negative whether it be a small a bit of playing against your mates kind of thing. For me always, we judge the training throughout the week and see which players are putting themselves in the best position to play. And as well you’d have a mind on the performances from the recent game.

“A lot of players are putting themselves in the frame, even the Wexford game prior to the Drogheda game a lot of players came into the team having not played a lot of minutes and did really well and probably would have continued to play had it been a league game, but with a Cup game we went with lads who’d been playing more football up to that day.

“Again those lads who played against Wexford come back into the frame again now. We’re getting to a good stage where a lot of players are really pushing to get into that starting eleven and that benefits the whole club.”

LEAGUE OF IRELAND FIRST DIVISION

Treaty United v Kerry FC

Friday, August 25

Markets Field, Limerick at 7.45