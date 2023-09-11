Yet more heartache for Kerry boxer Kevin Cronin as title fight is called off

Not for the first time in his career a spanner has been thrown in the works for the Milltown boxer

Kerry boxer Kevin Cronin's title fight with Waterford's Craig McCarthy was due to take place this weekend in the RDS Arena in Dublin Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

How many set-backs can one man be expected to take?

Certainly there’s been nothing straightforward about Kevin Cronin’s career in boxing, at either amateur or professional level. There have been controversial decisions along the way, and plenty of frustrating set-backs.

The latest of which is an oddly familiar one for the Milltown man as his forthcoming BUI Irish Irish Super-Middleweight title fight with Waterford’s Craig McCarthy has been called off days before it was due to take place.

Cronin and McCarthy were scheduled to take place as part of the undercard for Tyrone McKenna (of Belfast) and Nicholas Esposito’s fight for the IBO World Welterweight title in the RDS Arena this coming Saturday, September 16.

Alas as a statement from Conlan Boxing Promotions on the weekend outlined, due to “unforeseen issues” it was “impossible for us to proceed with the event as planned”. The Belfast Telegraph reported on Sunday that the BUI decided “not to sanction the event”.

Whatever about the ins and the outs of it, the interplay between the Union and Conlan Boxing and McEleney Promotions who were staging the event, it’s come as a hammer blow to the Kingdom Warrior.

“My heart is broking writing this being so close to pulling off one of my dreams in front of the world,” he wrote in a statement on his social medial

“My life has been put on hold with a long time for this for it not to go ahead, I don’t know how to explain this to myself not to mind everyone else.

“I’ve put in the best camp of my life, I’m in my career-best condition, the weight is nearly there and financially I have poured everything I have made into this camp, not to mind physically what it has taken out of me.

"I’m fuming and cannot apologise enough to everyone of you who were looking forwards to going up next wee. I was/am blown away by the amount of you who were heading up again just to watch me lift that title.

"I’m forever grateful. I have been thrown more obstacles than any other fighter I know in the last 48 months and for this to happen after all that I don’t know what to say.”

Cronin’s fans who were due to travel this weekend will be reimbursed – “full ticket refunds will be authorised,” the Conlan Boxing statement read – while the efforts to get the Kingdom Warrior back in the ring against McCarthy will get underway this week with Cronin teasing the possibility of a fight on home soil.

“Next week we will look at options to get this Irish Title fight back in with Craig,” he wrote.

"There are a few shows between here and the end of the year, one is very close to home and we might look at that. I’m sure there’s promotions dying for this fight.

"If ye want to be Kerry, hit us up! The INEC will be sold out within a month and me and Craig are both after going through a camp so another short camp is all we need.”

Conlan Boxing Promotions Statement

It was with deep regret that we must inform you that our highly anticipated show, scheduled to take place at the RDS arena, has been cancelled. Unfortunately, unforeseen issues have arisen, making it impossible for us to proceed with the event as planned.

We understand how disappointing this news can be, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. Our team has been working tirelessly to resolve the issues, but the circumstances have ultimately forced us to make this difficult decision.

We greatly value the support of our dedicated fans, and we genuinely appreciate your patience in this challenging times. Rest assured, we are actively exploring alternative options to revive the show or reschedule it in the future.

Full ticket refunds will be authorised. It is best to contact the point of sale from where you purchased the tickets. It is advisable to have your ticket details, as well as any confirmation number readily available when contacting them!

Stay tuned for further updates, as we navigate this unexpected turn of events.