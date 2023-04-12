Wasted Monday, Bomb Cyclone and Steeple Rd Rob the ones to beat in three finals at KGS this weekend

Two of the three finals being run at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium next Friday and Saturday are worth €1,200 to the winners

Last Saturday’s programme at Tralee was all about clearing the way for the finals of three sweepstakes, one to be run this Friday and the other two on Saturday.

Money-wise, two of the sweepstakes are worth €1,200 to the winners and it is very hard to oppose the Abbeyfeale-owned Wasted Monday in a 525 final for ON2 novices on Friday night. He was very much the fastest semi-final winner, on a quite brilliant 28.66, and a trap 4 draw should definitely not prevent him from winning.

The other semi-final winners were the Chris Houlihan-trained Cashen Cassino (29.11) and Principality (29.17), one of two finalists for Tarbert trainer, Patrick O’Connor, the other being Saleen Frank, and it will be very interesting to see the kind of challenge that will be offered to Wasted Monday. It will hardly be good enough, though.

Draw for ON2 525 final (trap order): Meadowvale Honey, Saleen Frank, Cashen Cassino, Wasted Monday, Principality, Arcon Mod.

The other sweepstake final offering a winner’s purse of €1,200 is also over the standard trip, for A6 class, and is sponsored by the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association. There is a stand-out finalist in the James O’Regan-trained Bomb Cyclone, which was hugely impressive in winning the first semi-final in 28.71.

The other semi-final winner, on 29.36, was the Ballylongford-owned Melodys Belle, but trouble in running prevented this lady from clocking a faster time and she is definitely the main danger to Bomb Cyclone in final.

Draw for A6 525 final (trap order): Headleys Oliver, Melodys Belle, Coill Bhui Witty, Bomb Cyclone, Lissycasey Albie, De Bold Sally.

Also next Saturday night will be the final of a 325 sweepstake for ON1 class (winner, €340) and the one to beat is Michael Wren’s Steeple Rd Rob, which won the first semi-final in 17.54.

This was sizeably ahead of the 17.94 produced in the second semi-final by the Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Diana, though Saleen Diana does have a trap 1 draw in the final as against a trap 3 draw for Steeple Rd Rob.

Draw for ON1 325 final (trap order): Saleen Diana, On The Green, Steeple Rd Rob, Move On Dot, Crossfield Auric, Newsfromtheglen.

The other winners last Saturday were Giddy Biddy, 18.13; Kilmore Seal, 29.72; Bonnie Kiwi, 17.89; Camp Teddy, 29.54.