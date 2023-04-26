Una Maachina wins A1 525 final in Limerick for owner/trainer Jack Kennelly

Bobsleigh Dream, owned by Willie Joe Murphy from Gneeveguilla, brought her career earnings to €53,115 with her latest win at Limerick — © SPORTSFILE

THERE might have been no Kerry greyhound in the final of the €80,000-to-the-winner Kirby Sweepstake at Limerick on Friday night, but Kerry did win the biggest race on the supporting programme, which was the final of the Sean O’Connor A1 525 Memorial Sweepstake (winner, €5,000).

None other than that exciting North Kerry footballer, Jack Kennelly, is the one who takes the kudos for the victory because he is the trainer of the winner, Una Maachina, and he also heads up the Jack Daniels syndicate which owns her.

In a thrilling finish, Una Maachina, which was a complete outsider at 10/1, won by a neck from 7/4 favourite, Kells Dynamo, in 28.43 and, for good measure, Kennelly followed up by winning an A1 575 with another syndicate greyhound, Sogna In Grande (7/4), which prevailed by two lengths in 31.32.

****************

ANOTHER Kerry winner at the Limerick meeting was the amazing Bobsleigh Dream, which won an open 550 by two and a half lengths in 29.92 for Willie Joe Murphy, of Gneeveguilla. A winner’s purse of €1,500 saw this lady bring her career earnings to a massive €53,115.

The Kirby final itself was very decisively won by 5/2 shot, Clonbrien Treaty, one of three Graham Hoilland-trained finalists.

****************

LAST week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at Tralee Track saw Loher Rebel clock a fastest of the night 28.71 in an A1 525 for Noel O’Leary, of Lohercannon, Tralee, and, in beating Kool Kemzo by half a length, he paid further tribute to that amazing brood bitch, Loher Baby, now deceased (the sire is Laughil Blake).

One other winner, the Ballyduff-owned Get The Facts, excelled in getting inside 29.00 seconds in an A4 525 (marginally on 28.99), prevailing by a short-head from Villa Green, while the other winners were: Send It Gems, 29.15; Fermoyle Blake, 29.07; Outback Annie, 29.03; Kilmoyley Lady, 29.65; Conaicview Flojo, 29.34; Lissycasey Pam, 29.83; Knockout Return, 29.45; Clounamon Jewel, 29.06.

****************

THERE was a lot of shock among Tralee Track regulars at the unexpected death of Clare owner/ trainer, Pat Curtin. The man enjoyed quite a remarkable level of achievement and had become a familiar figure at the Oakview venue. Just 52 he was.

****************

GREAT to be able to look forward to the start of the Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake at the Oakview venue this Friday night, with the Con Sheehan A5 525 Memorial Sweepstake starting on Saturday night.