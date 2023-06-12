Two Liam Dowling dogs have qualified for the last 24 of the English Derby

Ballymac Marino and Ballymac Finn are into the quarter-finals of the English Derby at Towcester but Jack Kennelly’s Beepers Lariat has been eliminated

The English Derby field has been reduced to 24 and Liam Dowling still has a very strong hand in it with Ballymac Marino and Ballymac Finn.

Ballymac Marino won his third-round heat last Saturday night at the very restrictive odds of 2/7, while Ballymac Finn qualified in third place in the heat won by 11/4 Derby favourite, Swords Rex.

Marino is second favourite at 5/1 to win out, while Finn is 10/1 (with Paddy Power).

Unfortunately, Jack Kennelly’s Beepers Lariat was eliminated, but Kennelly will have learned a lot from the experience.

************

Results were favourable for Kerry greyhounds at both Shelbourne Park and Curraheen Park on Saturday night.

At the Dublin venue, Bobsleigh Dream won the second semi-final of the Sporting Press Oaks and joining her in the €25,000-to-the-winner final this Saturday night will be Quivers Magic. They will occupy traps 3 and 2, respectively.

At Curaheen Park, the Liam Dowling-trained Kinturk Road won the final of a 750yds open sweepstake (winner, €5,000) for Listowel owner Frank Thornton, a man so familiar to all doggy people for his service to both track and field.

************

Macroom trainer Liam O’Callaghan has won a lot at Tralee Track over the years and he sent out syndicate greyhound, Rushmoor Peggy, to clock the fastest time of 28.69 at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue.

It was easy picking for those who backed her because she totally dominated from trap 1 and won by five and a half lengths from the John Kelliher-trained Carrahane Razl. It’s now up to open class from A1 class for her.

An A4 winner, Gilbert Ted, was very impressive in clocking 28.99, as was an A3 winner, Dayplace Lucky, in clocking 28.94, while the other winners were Killeacle Pepe, 29.46; Melodys Belle, 29.16; Steeple Rd Brave, 29.19; Pinewood Sophie, 29.68; Gentle Houdini, 29.66; Carmac Sienna, 29.35; Corrib Blossom, 29.03.

************

Starting at Tralee Track this Friday night, as a supporting act for the final of the Callaway Rambler @ Stud 550 Sweepstake, will be first-round heats of the Friends Of University Hospital Kerry A2 525 Sweepstake, an event that is always very high profile at the Oakview venue.