Tralee’s Ultan Dillane to start for La Rochelle against Saracens in Champions Cup quarter-final

The Kerry man has played four games to date in the Champions Cup with the European champions

Ultan Dillane catches the ball in a lineout in action for La Rochelle last weekend Photo by Getty Images

Damian Stack Kerryman Fri 7 Apr 2023 at 20:30







Tralee man Ultan Dillane has been named to start for the European champions La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens at home at the Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday afternoon. Dilliane has been named at blindside flanker for Ronan O’Gara’s men.