Tralee’s Ultan Dillane becomes the first Kerry man to win the Champions Cup

‘A dream realised,’ is how the former Connacht lock described winning the Champions Cup with new club La Rochelle

Kerry man Ultan Dillane of La Rochelle celerates with the Champions Cup trophy after the Heineken Champions Cup Final match between Leinster and La Rochelle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

It wasn’t all doom and gloom in the sporting arena for the Kingdom on Saturday afternoon as, in the hours after the footballers’ defeat to Mayo in Fitzgerald Stadium, one of the greatest sporting achievements ever by a Kerry man was notched with Ultan Dillane playing his part in La Rochelle’s Champions Cup triumph over Leinster in Lansdowne Road.

In doing so Dillane became the first ever Kerry man to win a Champions Cup title, a monumental feat and scored in one of the all-time great European rugby finals with Ronan O’Gara’s French club running out 27-26 winners over overwhelming favourites Leinster in Dublin.

Dillane and his team mates came back from a 17 points to nil deficit in the first half, showing all their pedigree as reigning champions to inflict a second straight Champions Cup final defeat on Leo Cullen’s men.

“I'm lost for words, it’s I don’t know, I guess a dream realised for me personally,” the Tralee man told RTÉ’s Saturday Sport after the full-time whistle.

"I just can’t believe how well the boys pulled through in that second half. Leinster are an incredible team. They completely put it to us in that first half. It took everything and a bit more to come out on the better side of it, thank god.

“We just went in with belief. We knew once we got that, once we scored twice in the first half, that there was a chink in their armour. And we knew there was a chance and that’s all we needed.

"Going in at to the locker-room at half-time that was all that was said, just to tidy up our breakdown and put it up to them physically.”

For Dillane who had spent the majority of his career with Connacht, before making the move to the Top 14 this season, the gamble played off in spades as he came off the bench to see La Rochelle home against Leo Cullen’s Leinster.

“Absolutely [it was worth leaving Ireland],” he said.

"This was the dream I was chasing and I knew we could achieve greatness. I can’t really say too much!”

Dillane did, however, have special words of praise for Head Coach Ronan O’Gara, the man who signed him up and helped him realise one of his greatest dreams.

“It’s more than the coach, it’s the man,” Dillane stressed.

"He just understands players so well. He’s got that balance having been there, and even yesterday he was saying as emotional an occasion as it is, he was just telling us that when they got there so many years ago they spent half-an-hour crying in a huddle because they were so proud because they were so proud of getting there [to the final], and ended up disappointing themselves the next day.

“So it was just about the balance of emotions coming here.”