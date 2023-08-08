Tralee’s Rosemarie O’Sullivan won ladies nett prize at Bruff Scratch Cup

8 May 2005; A general view of a golfer putting on the 18th green during the Irish Amateur Open Championship. Carton House Golf Club, Maynooth Co. Kildare. Picture credit; Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

While there was no major local fixture in pitch and putt locally over the bank holiday weekend, there were a couple of Kerry prize winners at Open events in the province.

Tralee’s Rosemarie O’Sullivan won the ladies nett prize at the Bruff Scratch Cup last Saturday with a score of 96. Meanwhile, Deerpark duo Derry O’Sullivan and John Friel won the second nett prize at the Kilmichael Open Two Ball Scramble in Cork over the weekend. Fellow Deerpark members Con O'Sullivan and Paddy Murphy won the third gross prize at the same event.

This weekend sees a trip to Tipperary for many of the counties players albeit for different reasons. On Friday in Larkspur Park, Cashel Kerry U-16s are taking part in the Munster U-16 Singles Strokeplay and Inter-County team championships.

Kerry will have a record three teams entered in the inter-county event this year as Ronan Bennett joins last year’s winning trio of Brian McCarthy, A Jay Barrett and Nathan Cronin in trying to ensure the county wins the inter-county event for a fifth consecutive staging.

On Saturday and Sunday, North Tipperary is the focus of attention for the county’s men’s and ladies players with the staging of the National Adult Strokeplay Championships at the Riverdale club in Nenagh (Senior and Intermediate) and Lakeside in Templemore (Junior).

Kerry’s senior men’s contingent has increased by one to 12 with Jamie Blake of Tralee getting called up to play after a number of places became available for first reserves in counties.

The County Board wishes all Kerry players heading to the Premier county for their various events the very best of luck this weekend and hope they can keep the good season so far going another little bit.