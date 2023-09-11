Tralee trainer Anthony Slattery sends out Narrie Flyer and Sign On Lebleu for sprint double win at KGS

Millstreet owner / trainer Donal G O’Mahony will target Bar One Racing Irish Laurels at Curraheen Park after Millridge Andy won his qualifier in Tralee on Friday night

Friday’s programme at Tralee Track was headed up by a qualifier for the Bar One Racing Irish Laurels at Curraheen Park and, as well as winning €500 for just the one run with his charge, Millridge Andy, prominent Millstreet owner / trainer Donal G O’Mahony can now target a magnificent purse of €30,000 in the Cork classic which starts this Saturday night.