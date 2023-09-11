Kerry

Tralee trainer Anthony Slattery sends out Narrie Flyer and Sign On Lebleu for sprint double win at KGS

Millstreet owner / trainer Donal G O’Mahony will target Bar One Racing Irish Laurels at Curraheen Park after Millridge Andy won his qualifier in Tralee on Friday night

Narrie Flyer and Sign On Lebleu won a sprint double for Tralee handler Anthony Slattery

John Barry
Kerryman

Friday’s programme at Tralee Track was headed up by a qualifier for the Bar One Racing Irish Laurels at Curraheen Park and, as well as winning €500 for just the one run with his charge, Millridge Andy, prominent Millstreet owner / trainer Donal G O’Mahony can now target a magnificent purse of €30,000 in the Cork classic which starts this Saturday night.