Tralee owners have every chance of winning Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse with Stumptown

The Furze Bush syndicate is hoping to go one better at Fairyhouse after Stumptown was agonisingly beaten on the line in the Kim Muir Chase at Cheltenham last month

Stumptown, with Conor McNamara on board, on their way to winning the PricewaterhouseCoopers Maiden Hurdle at Limerick Racecourse in Patrickswell, Limerick in 2021. The Tralee owned six-year-old is well fancied for success in today's Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. Photo by Sportsfile

Less than a month after his heart-breaking but heroic run in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham, where he was beaten by a neck by Angel’s Dawn, Stumptown will carry the hopes of his five owners from Tralee into today’s Irish Grand National, where the six-year-old will be sent off one of the favourites to land the feature race at Fairyhouse.

Owned by the Furze Bush Syndicate of Ger Teahon, George Savage, Nathan McDonnell and brothers Garrett and Brian Dillon, the Gavin Cromwell-trained Stumptown is currently disputing favouritism with the Noel Meade trained Thedevilscoachman, and Amirite for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, with all three priced around 7/1 or 8/1.

The 28-runner field goes to post at 5pm to take on 22 fences at the county Meath venue for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase (Grade A) where the winner will pocket €270,000. The 3m 5f trip will be the furthest Stumptown will be asked to travel, three furlongs more than the Kim Muir Challenge Cup last month when he jumped brilliantly and was just beaten on the line by Angel’s Dawn, who also lines up in today’s National.

Stumptown has two wins over fences and one over hurdles, but if he can land the Irish National under jockey Luke Dempsey it would be easily his biggest win, and would cue huge celebrations in Tralee where is he likely to be well backed and keenly followed.

The five-man Tralee syndicate have entered the horse in the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr on April 22, as well as the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown a week later, but the Irish National may well provide Stumptown with his best chance of victory.

There will be more Kerry interest in today’s Irish National with Tralee jockey Phillip Enright taking the ride on Angel’s Dawn – Stumptown’s conqueror at Cheltenham last month – with the Sam Curling trained eight-year-old mare a warmly fancied 10/1 shot.

Listowel jockey Gavin Brouder gets the ride on the Gordon Elliott trained Defi Bleu, a 33/1 shot who also ran in last month’s Kim Muir at Cheltenham.