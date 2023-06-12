Tralee Harriers thrower Patsy O’Connor sets two new Munster Master Championship records

Medals galore for Kerry Junior, U-23, Senior and Master athletes in Templemore

Donnacha Quigg who came third in under-13 high jump at the Junior, U-23, Senior and Master Munster Championships took place in Templemore

Sam O’Shea who set CBP in the under-12 turbo javelin at the Junior, U-23, Senior and Master Munster Championships took place in Templemore

Patsy O’Connor created two new championship records in the M65 throwing events on Day 2 of the Junior, U-23, Senior and Master Munster Championships took place in Templemore on Bank Holiday Monday, with the Tralee Harriers veteran throwing the discus out to 36.04m and the javelin to 37.56m.

There was great action on the track and field with Kerry athletes exceling across a range of disciplines. In the Senior Women’s competition there were gold medals for Mairead O’Neill (Gneeveguilla) in the hammer, Ciara Kennelly (Killarney Valley) in the high jump and Solange Diogo (Tralee harriers) in the triple jump.

Medals for Senior Men went to Padraig McCarthy, Lios Tuathail who won gold in the discus silver in WFD and the Lios Tuathail men’s 4 x 100m team also picked up gold thanks to the efforts of Louis O’Connell, Brendan O’Leary, Rory Lynn and Sean Mahony. David Butler (St Brendan’s) was third in senior shot.

Junior Women’s medals were awarded to Aoibhinn Harte (Lios Tuathail) gold in the discus, Eabha deFaoite (Kenmare) silver in the walk, Grace O’Meara (Killarney Valley) silver in the 3k and Mollie O’Riordan (Lios Tuathail) in the 800m. Dara Looney (Killarney Valley) won gold in the junior long jump and bronze in senior triple jump. In the Junior men’s 3k there was gold for Eoin O’Reilly (Killarney Valley) and silver for Lachlan O’Shea (An Riocht). Cian Spillane (Killarney Valley) won gold in the 800m.

There was great success from within the master athlete community. In the sprints and jumps Ursula Barrett (St Brendan’s) won gold in the W45 long jump and silver in the 200m, Mark Reidy (Tralee Harriers) took gold in M40 200m, Ger Cremin (An Riocht) won gold M45 200m, Derek Pyne (Killarney valley) silver in both M40 200m and long jump, Vincent White (Kenmare) gold in M45 long jump, Alan Delaney (Killarney Valley) gold in M40 high jump, Michael A Murphy (Killarney Valley) silver in M55 long jump and Arthur Novak (St Brendan’s) won gold in M50 long jump and high jump.

St Brendan’s shone in the walking races with gold going to David Kissane in M65 and Marian McElligott in W55. Denis Foley took silver in M45. In the M70 age group there was gold for Michael O’Connor from Farranfore Maine Valley.

In the 3k races medals went to Karol Makarewicz (An Riocht), bronze M35, Ciarán Ó Muircheartaigh (Star of the Laune), gold M45, Noel Carr (An Riocht) gold M55, Ray Smith (Kenmare) silver M55, Kevin Griffin (An Riocht) bronze M60 and Niamh O’Sullivan (An Riocht) gold W60. In the 800m Dermot Dineen (Farranfore Maine Valley) won bronze M45.

In the discus there was medals for Alan O’Connor (Tralee Harriers) who won gold in M35, Sean O’Shea (Farranfore Maine Valley) gold M50, John Breen (An Riocht) bronze M50, Ray smith (Kenmare) silver M55, David Kissane (St Brendan’s) silver M65, Paddy O’Donoghue (Gneeveguilla) gold M85 – Paddy also took gold in the M85 javelin.

Elaine Grandfield (Star of the Laune) won gold in W45 discus and silver in the javelin. Team mate Anna Foley was third in the W45 javelin. In the M45 javelin, Kenmare’s David Littlejohn took the silver. There was another medal for Kenmare’s Ray Smith with silver in the M55 javelin.

The juveniles had their turn to shine and on home territory of Castleisland for a change, with the Munster Juvenile U12-U13 and U9-U11 Team and Individual Track and Field Championships taking place over the 10th and 11th June.

For Tralee Harriers, Aria Collins and Harriet O'Loghlen took pairs silver in the long jump. Aria jumped 3.78m to also take second place in the individual competition. Following on in the 60m sprint Aria and Harriet both won their heats in fast times, with Aria’s time taking her to another individual silver and their combined times gaining them third place in the pairs competition.

Brothers Conor and Tommy Moynihan put up a great display in the U-12 high jump, both clearing 1.30m. The dreaded countback was required to separate them with Conor taking bronze on this occasion, and both qualifying for the National Championships. Robyn Flynn also took home a silver in the U-12 turbo javelin with some fine throwing and only narrowly missed out on qualification for the National Childrens Games in July with her partner Chloe Lyons.

It was a good weekend for St Brendan’s too with individual and team medals across the board. Aoibhinn O’Driscoll took home three U-13 medals, gold in the hurdles and high jump and bronze in the long jump. In the U-9 turbo javelin competition Emma O’Flaherty, Lilly McDonnell, Cassie O’Connor and Éabha Cowan opened up their day with medals in the pairs competition, Emma and Lilly winning gold and Cassie and Éabha winning bronze. O’Flaherty also won a silver medal with her best throw of 11.47m.

In the U-10 turbo javelin there were bronze medals for the pairing of Caoimhe O’Driscoll and Sophie Malik. There was also bronze for the U-9 girls relay team of Éabha Cowan, Cassie O’Connor, Lilly McDonnell and Emma Flaherty.

Sam O’Shea from Star of the Laune threw himself into the record books in the U-12 boys turbo javelin with Championship record throw of 33.12m, he also won silver in the shot put. Adam Houlihan won bronze in the same event.

Other turbo javelin medals came from team mates Caoimhe Foley who won gold in the U-11 girls, Conor O’Shea who won gold in the U-10 boys and Adam Houlihan who was 3rd in U-10 boys. Conor and Adam won the pairs gold. There were bronze medals for Donnacha Quigg in U-13 boys high jump and the U-10 sprint pairing of Nia Ingram and Mia Burton.

For Lios Tuathail, Donnacha Quilter won bronze in U-13 long jump and Sophie O’Flaherty was second in U-12 high jump. Rosin Hogan (Farranfore Maine Valley) took third in U-9 girls turbo javelin, Noinin O’Riordan (Gneeveguilla) won bronze in U-12 shot, Ernesto Moral Blanco (Iveragh) was second in U-10 boys turbo javelin, Kieran Moloney (Killarney Valley) was first in U-13 boys shot, Ruairi O’Connor (An Riocht) was third in U-13 boys 600m.

Elsewhere, Tralee Harriers sprinter Cillian Griffin was competing Saturday in Geneva at the World Continental Bronze Tour. Griffin was part of the National U-23 4x100m relay team, which was aiming for qualification times for the Europeans in July. The team achieved this standard. Griffin also took part in the 100m individual event where he was the second fastest of the Irish team. He will compete at the DSD games next weekend and National U-23 Championships in July.