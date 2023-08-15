Tralee father and son win gold medals at National Masters Track and Field Championships

An Riocht’s Ger Cremin knocked more than a second off the M45 110m hurdles record that had stood since 2017

Tralee father and son, Patsy and Alan O’Connor, were among the gold medal winners at the 123.ie National Masters Track and Field Championships in Tullamore on Saturday, with Kerry athletes winning several medals and setting a new national record too.

An Riocht’s Ger Cremin knocked more than a second off the M45 110m hurdles record that had stood since 2017 in pursuit of another national title –clearing all the barriers in a time of 16.21 seconds. Club mates Niamh O’Sullivan won gold in the W60 3,000m, Michael Lynch, took silver in the M35 100m and bronze medals went to Brian Boyce in M45 200m and Kevin Griffin in M60 5,000m.

Tralee Harriers father and son duo of Patsy and Alan O’Connor were out in force with Patsy bringing home three gold medals in M65 shot, discus and javelin while Alan won the M35 shot and discus, with a new PB of 40.28m, and he came second in the M35 WFD. Also competing for the club were Martin Flaherty who won silver in the M55 hammer and bronze in the WFD and Mark Reidy who came third in both the M40 200m and 400m to win his first National medals.

There were seven medals won by Killarney Valley athletes. Alan Delaney, took gold in both the M40 110m hurdles and high jump. Silver went to Maureen O’Shea in W50 shot and Derek Pyne in M45 long jump and 200m. Maureen and Derek also picked up a bronze apiece in the W50 discus and M45 200m respectively.

Gneeveguilla’s Sheila O’Donoghue won gold in the W55 hammer and shot and went on to win silver in the WFD. Denis O’Donoghue took bronze in the M55 shot.

David Kissane, St Brendan’s AC, won gold in the M70 3km walk and discus, and other medals for the club came from Marian McElligott who won the W55 3km walk and Martin Butler who won bronze in the M70 shot.

Bronze medals were also won by Vincent White, Kenmare, in M45 long jump and Elaine Grandfield, Star of the Laune, in W45 javelin.

An Riocht’s Kieran Keane set a new PB of 16.30m while competing in the U16 boys shot at the Liscarroll Open Sports on Sunday.