Tarbert trainer Patrick O’Connor fancied to win Kerry GAA Tri Distance A3 Sweepstake final with Knockfinisk Red

Ballylongford trainer Michael McEllistrim recorded a double with Cape Island and Fairest Grace, while Sean Hunt from Limerick also enjoyed a double at Track on Friday

Melbourne Rose Katie Casey presents the winner's trophy to winning owner Aiden Harty after Lassinagh Kimi won the K.G.O.B.A. A5 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Included are Brendan Nolan (K.G.O.B.A. chairman), London Rose Amy Gillien, Chicago Rose Kelley Layden, members of the Harty family and 2023 Rose Buds. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

John Barry
Kerryman

THE Kerry GAA Tri Distance A3 Sweepstake has progressed from 525yds to 550yds at Tralee Track and the strong likelihood is that Tarbert trainer, Patrick O’Connor, will follow up the great victory of Saleen Pearl in the Rose of Tralee Sweepstake last Saturday, by winning the final over 570yds at the Oakview venue this Friday night with syndicate greyhound, Knockfinisk Red.