Tarbert trainer Patrick O’Connor fancied to win Kerry GAA Tri Distance A3 Sweepstake final with Knockfinisk Red
Ballylongford trainer Michael McEllistrim recorded a double with Cape Island and Fairest Grace, while Sean Hunt from Limerick also enjoyed a double at Track on Friday
THE Kerry GAA Tri Distance A3 Sweepstake has progressed from 525yds to 550yds at Tralee Track and the strong likelihood is that Tarbert trainer, Patrick O’Connor, will follow up the great victory of Saleen Pearl in the Rose of Tralee Sweepstake last Saturday, by winning the final over 570yds at the Oakview venue this Friday night with syndicate greyhound, Knockfinisk Red.