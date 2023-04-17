Strideaway Lena wins Killeacle Dowling A1 final for proud Athea owner/trainer James O’Mahony
Kieran O’Dwyer, of Abbeyfeale, wins €1,200 purse after Wasted Money ON2 novices 525 final
John BarryKerryman
The John and Mary (Killeacle) Dowling A1 570 Sweepstake (winner, €2,200) might not have attracted the big entry expected, and it might have started a week late, but it provided some wonderful entertainment at Tralee Track over the past few weeks and, best of all, it provided a brilliant winner in Friday night’s final in Strideaway Lena, owned and trained by James O’Mahony, of Athea, Co Limerick.