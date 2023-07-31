State Mint was the most impressive winner of Tullig Cyrname @ Stud A3 class sweepstake semi-finals
Patrick O’Connor’s Saleen Henry clocked fastest time in first-round heats of the Rose Of Tralee A4 525 Sweepstake
Kerryman
Friday night’s programme at Tralee Track might have seen the start of the Rose Of Tralee A4 525 Sweepstake, which carries a winner’s purse of €2,500 thanks to sponsorship provided by Redmills, but another very important sweepstake, for A3 class over 500yds and carrying the name of Tullig Cyrname @ Stud (winner, €2,000), commanded pride of place because it was at the semi-final stage and a particularly impressive winner emerged in the first semi-final in State Mint, which is owned by Ovens, Cork trainer Shane Murphy.