St Josephs hold too many aces for St Brendans in Senior Ladies Division 2 final

The St. Brendan's Tralee senior team before their Division 2 Plate Final against St. Joseph's Duagh. Front, from left: Fiona Barry, Claire O'Sullivan, Deirdre Quigley, Karen McMahon and Carmel Roche. Back row: Jayden Lucey, Roisín O'Shea, Sinéad Walsh, Caoimhe B. Walshe, Katie Costello and Coach, Charles O'Sullivan. Photo by John Reidy

The St. Joseph's Duagh senior team before their Division 2 Plate Final against St. Brendan's Tralee at Castleisland Community Centre on Saturday. Front, from left: Mariead McKenna, Angharad Cudlipp, Rhiannon McNulty, Sorcha McNulty and Ashling Scanlon. Back, from left: Kelly Enright, Anna O'Connell, Roisín Kissane, Loretta Maher, and Eabhnait Scanlon. Photo by John Reidy

St Josephs Duagh 52

St Brendans 32

There was an air of inevitability about this Ladies Plate Final from the very outset as St Josephs raced 13-0 clear after five minutes, and by the end of the opening quarter, the lead had grown to 18-3. St Josephs had a good spread of scores with Rhiannon McNulty (7), Loretta Maher (5) and Sorcha McNulty (4) with St Brendan’s star performer Jayden Lucey getting her sides tally.

Again in the second quarter it was St Josephs who outscored St Brendans 11-5 with Anna O’Connell draining 8 points while Lucey scored all the Tralee sides 5 points as St Josephs led 29-5 at half time.

To their credit St Brendans played much better during the final two quarters as Lucey got more help on the scoring front, with Claire O’Sullivan and Katie Costello scoring some nice baskets but they left themselves with too much to do. Lucey and Mairéad McKenna swapped three pointers as St Josephs led 40- 17 at the end of the third.

Eabhnait Scanlon controlled the fourth quarter for the Duagh side and drained a three while Claire O’Sullivan (6), Jayden Lucey (3) and Katie Costello (2) saw St Brendans nick the final quarter 15-12 but overall St Josephs carried too much firepower and were deserving winners.

Top scorers

St Josephs: R McNulty 12, N McKenna 9, L Maher 9

St Brendans: J Lucey 14, C O’Sullivan 8, Katie Costello 8