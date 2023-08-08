Spa Killarney handballer Brendan O’Donoghue wins thriller in Kerry Senior Singles Championship opener

Spa Killarney handballer Brendan O'Donoghue who won the first round of the Kerry 60x30 Handball championship. Photo by Con Dennehy

The opening round of the Kerry Handball Senior singles 60x30 championship played in Ballymacelligott at the weekend proved to be one of the most exciting contests in recent years. In a thrilling North Kerry versus South Kerry classic encounter Brendan O’Donoghue from Spa Killarney Handball Club faced Asdee native Eamonn Lacey who lines out with Ballymacelligott.

Excitement was at fever pitch as both players served up an incredible game of fast action handball, some impressive scores and matched each other for fitness and stamina.

The opening game was an evenly contested affair with just an ace separating the pair for most of the contest. Lacey, who recently played the Munster Junior B 60x30 semi-final in Cullen, appeared to have won the game with O’Donoghue staging a late rally to edge past his North Kerry opponent to snatch the win 21-17.

However, handball fans attending the game were not prepared for the drama that unfolded in the second game. Lacey started impressively and thanks to some magnificent kill shots and superb all round court play led 17-4 and looked certain to win the game and tie the contest.

The vastly experienced O’Donoghue, a medal winner at the 2022 United Kingdom Handball championships in London and Munster and All-Ireland One Wall medal winner in 2019, produced a dramatic comeback.

With nerves of steel and ultra cool composure he slowly edged his way back into the game. Suddenly the O’Donoghue scoreboard began to tick over with the points coming fast and furious. Following a sustained period of dramatic handball the Killarney man was back in the game and despite the scoring deficit he managed to catch Lacey and move clear of his opponent to edge out an impressive 21-19 victory.

O’Donoghue will now face Dermot Casey from Ballymacelligott, who last week won an All-Ireland Diamond Masters B Doubles silver medal in Cashel, in the next round of the competition.