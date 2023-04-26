Siobhan Collins wins Paud O’Leary Memorial Fair Play Award at Kerry Basketball awards

Rathmore Ravens were honoured with the Club of the Year award

Rathmore Ravens Basketball Club was named Club of the Year at the Kerry Area Basketball Board annual awards night in Castleisland. Board PRO Murt Murphy (left) presented the award to club representatives, Karina Kelliher and Jim Hughes, with KABB chairman Mikey Fleming on the right. Photo by John Reidy

The annual Kerry Area Basketball Board (KABB) Awards night was held in the Castleisland Community Centre on Thursday last where all the league winners and Cup Final MVP’s received their trophies. It was also a night where a number a special awards are handed out to individuals who have worked tirelessly for either their club or county to promote the game of basketball.

The most poignant award was the Paud O’Leary Memorial Fair Play award, which celebrates the life of Gneeveguilla native Paud O’Leary who was tragically killed in July 2012 while out training for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, leaving behind a widow and five young children.

Kerry Area Basketball Board Juvenile Secretary Siobhán Collins and Dermot O'Leary with the Paud O'Leary Memorial Trophy at the board's annual awards night. Photo by John Reidy

KABB Chairperson Mikey Fleming said it was a special award. “This is tenth year of the award and it is very special in the basketball community. Paud was the person you would always meet when you went to Rathmore to play basketball because he was always there; he would greet you with a smile and could not do enough for you,” Mr Fleming said.

“He was always looking after the juveniles and making sure they were being looked after and so this award goes to people who go beyond the call of duty to ensure that all the kids are catered for. Down the years some great people have received it including Mary Jo Curran and Mary Gardiner but tonight is extra special because it a near neighbour of Paud’s, Siobhan Collins from Gneeveguilla BC, and also the Juvenile Sec of KABB which is one tough job and for all the hard work that Siobhan puts it, we felt she would be a worthy recipient.”

Siobhan received the award from Paud’s brother Cormac.

The Club of the Year award went to Rathmore Ravens, one of the younger clubs in KABB which does tremendous work at club and at schools level. They have won close on ten All-Ireland titles at various age grades at schools level with players from Rathmore, Gneeveguilla and a few from across border in Ballydaly and Boherbue. Head coach Jim Hughes has done wonderful work in Rathmore.

Two Merit Awards went to Rosarii O’Connor from St Bridget’s who was involved with the county board for years and another to Stephanie Blake of Ballybunion Wildcats who despite battling health issues has been the rock that has kept Wildcats going and her unstinting work behind the scenes continues a pace and will for years to come.

MVP Awards

Men’s Cups

Division 1: Dan Griffin (St Marys)

Division 2: Sean Teahan (Cahersiveen)

Division 3: Calvin Teahan (Glenbeigh)

Ladies Cups

Division 1: Lorraine Scanlon (St Marys)

Division 2: Loretta Maher (St Josephs)

Division 3: Éilis O’Connor (TK Bobcats)

Men’s Leagues

Division 1: Ian McLoughlin (St Marys)

Division 2: Liam O’Sullivan (St Brendans)

Division 3: James Friel (Tralee Titans)

Ladies Leagues

Division 1: Aisling O’Mahony (St Paul’s)

Division 2: Denise Lyons (St Bridget’s)

Division 3: Ciara Breen (St Annes)

All the winners and tables can be found on Kerrybasketball.ie

At the KABB annual awards were, from left, Christina Bartlett O'Rourke, St Paul's; Aisling Counihan, St Paul's; Lorraine Scanlon, St Mary's; Ciara and Colleen Breen, St Anne's. Photo by John Reidy

Rathmore Ravens win All-Ireland Boys Club Championship title

Since receiving their KABB Club of the Year award, Rathmore Ravens U-16 boys team win the All-Ireland Club Championship title after beating Crossmolina in the final in Gormanstown, co Meath. They beat Tralee Magic, lost by a basket to Titans, but then beat a highly fancied Neptune side. They then went on to beat Tipperary Knights in the quarter-final, Letterkenny Blaze in the semis before beating Mayo side Crossmolina in the final. Rathmore BC proved they are worthy recipients of Club of the Year.

Tralee Magic’s under-16 boys also travelled to Gormanstown for the All Ireland Club Championships. Placed in a group with the County Champions from Cork, Galway and Kerry it was always going to be a tough assignment. They narrowly lost their first game to Rathmore 44-34 after a close see saw battle. Next up was Neptune and again they were within touching distance until the last few minutes when Neptune pulled away to win 45-31. Magic’s final group game against Galway Titans went the same way as they won 37-27 after a late run.

On Sunday morning Tralee Magic won their quarter-final against Longford 38-32 to qualify for the semi-final where they came up against the Cork champions Neptune. It was nip and tuck all the way through the game before a couple of late baskets gave Neptune a 32-26 win.