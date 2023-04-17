Silver medals for Kerry handballers in Diamond Masters final in new Croke Park Handball Centre

Kerry Handball Board treasurer Danny Riordan with handballers Dermot Casey, from Ballymacelligott, and Pat Lacey, from Asdee, who won All Ireland silver medals in Croke Park. Photo by Con Dennehy

Kerry handball stars Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey became the first players from the county to play in the new state of the art Croke Park Handball Centre, and not only that but they also won their first All-Ireland medal there, taking home silver in the Diamond 40x20 Masters B final.

The ambition of playing in Croke Park and winning a medal there became a reality when they stepped off the court following a very competitive All-Ireland Diamond 40x20 Masters B final, which for many followers of the game was deemed the best clash of an action packed All-Ireland finals weekend at GAA Headquarters.

Their opponents were Galway players Pierce Lawlor and Brendan McNeela, the Connacht champions and winners of the semi-finals on Saturday where they defeated Wexford 11-21, 21-19 and 11-9.

“Our final was a hard fought contest against players who had won All Ireland titles. Despite playing some of the best handball we were capable of, we lost the opening game 21-8. The court was immaculate and we were privileged to play there,” said Asdee native Pat Lacey.

The Ballymacelligott Handball Club players controlled the opening period of the second game, putting their opponents under pressure but the Galway men’s experience came to the fore as the game progressed.

"We played very well in this game but time ran out for us and we lost 21-12. We are now looking ahead to the 60x30 season and look forward to meeting Galway again,” Lacey said.

Lacey (Asdee) and Casey (Ballymacelligott) are two of the most respected Master competitors in the country with the 2022 season particularly memorable for the duo.

They reached the Munster Masters B Doubles 40x20 final where they played Tim Joe Healy (Ballydesmond) and John Lyons (Macroom) in a pulsating final loosing out by just a single point in the tie break game. The Kerry duo extracted sweet revenge on their Cork opponents winning a classic and evenly contested Munster Diamond Masters 60x30 B final ensuring their place in the annuals of Munster handball.

Casey also had the distinction of winning the Munster Diamond Masters B 60x30 final defeating John Lyons from Cork to win the prestigious crown.

“We were delighted and honoured to be the first Kerry players to play in the new Croke Park Complex,” Casey said. “It has a new three-glass walled 40x20 show court with amphitheatre seating for 500 spectators. The facility also has two additional 4-Wall courts and a state of the art 60x30 court with seating for 200 spectators. Hopefully more Kerry players will play in this magnificent facility.”