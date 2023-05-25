Showjumping Ireland is undertaking promotional events in Kerry to help promote the sport

The Cork/Kerry branch of Showjumping Ireland is holding a sponsored gymkhana in Tralee Equestrian Centre on this Sunday at 1pm

Showjumping Ireland Munster and the Cork/Kerry Branch are currently undertaking promotional events in Kerry to help bolster the sport, post-Covid lockdown.

Tom Noonan, SJI course designer, judge and Cork/Kerry Branch representative in the area, said the SJI is cognisant of the fact that the lockdown has had a greater negative effect on show-jumping than on other sports, such as football. This is due, he said, to the fact that not only do the riders have to get back into training but the horses and ponies also have to get back into training.

Mr Noonan added that this, coupled with the loss of potential new members, has had a knock-on effect on show-jumping in the area. He stated that the SJI are also aware that a number of outdoor shows in Kerry have been lost.

Several years ago Kerry had seven outdoor shows, but this now down to two shows, the Kingdom County Fair and the upcoming Blennerville Show on July 9.

Mr Noonan said, with that in mind, the upcoming Blennerville show has been upgraded with more show-jumping classes and national and regional qualifiers to help boost numbers.

In order to increase the awareness of show-jumping in Kerry, the Cork/Kerry branch is also holding a sponsored gymkhana in Tralee Equestrian Centre on this Sunday, May 28 at 1pm.

This event is open to non-members and members alike with a nominal entry fee of just €1 per class. Participants will also be shown how to walk a course and how the judging system works.