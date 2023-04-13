Shock and sadness in Kerry motorsport circles at passing of Craig Breen

Breen was a regular visitor to the Kingdom and formed a very successful partnership with Fossa co-driver Paul Nagle

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle celebrate on their Ford Fiesta R5 after winning the Rally Of The Lakes in Killarney in 2019 Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Craig Breen after winning the Rally Of The Lakes in Killarney in 2019. Breen tragically died in a crash during a practice event in Croatia. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

The news of that World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen has passed away following an accident, while in testing for his Hyundai team in Croatia on Thursday morning, has been greeted with shock and sadness in Kerry.

Waterford native Breen had long-standing links with the county, including a family connection through his father Ray, a rally champion himself. Breen was probably best known in the county for his long-standing relationship with Fossa co-driver Paul Nagle.

Together the pair won championships, and competed in the World Rally Championship together for both Hyundai and M-Sport Ford, until Nagle’s retirement late last year.

Breen and Nagle scored notable success including victory in the Ypes Rally (in 2019 before it was a round of the WRC), and a podium on the world famous Monte Carlo Rally (in 2022).

The Waterford-Kerry combination scored notable successes on Kerry soil including a famous win on the Rally of the Lakes in 2019 and a victory in 2021 in the Killarney Historic Stages Rally.

Earlier in his career Breen had brought the WRC-2 works Peugeot team to Tralee to test ahead of the 2015 Circuit of Ireland Rally, which he won alongside his then co-driver Scott Martin.

Speaking after the news filtered through on Thursday afternoon of what had happened, local motorsport journalist and Kerry motor club member Seán Moriarty gave voice to the shock felt within the tight knit community.

"Everyone would be absolutely devastated to hear this news this morning,” he said.

“Craig was very much part of the motorsport furniture in the county. A regular visitor, not just for our rally events, but he was a social visitor as well. He enjoyed the welcome and hospitality of Killarney and had family connections with Tralee as well.

"He was very much part of the scene in the county. Members of both clubs, Kerry Motor Club and Killarney District Motor club would have followed his exploits all over the world and, of course, our thoughts also go to his long-term partner Paul Nagle from Killarney. They enjoyed a lot of success together and this is a huge blow for all of us connected with the sport.

"His father Ray was a front runner in the Irish national championship and Craig’s been coming to Kerry since then. Our thoughts are with Ray, his mom Jackie and his sister Kellie. We’re hurting, but what are they experiencing? It’s just beyond devastation really.”

As a person, Moriarty couldn’t speak more highly of the Waterford native.

"He was one of the boys like,” he said.

"He never carried that superstar persona, he was very good with the young fans as well. He’d always stop and get photographs, autographs, selfies, the usual carry on.

"As big and all a superstar as he was in world motorsport he remained firmly firmly grounded and remained one of the boys. I think that was the mark of the man really, he understood motorsports from a grassroots level to a professional level and understood that most of us here operate at grassroots level.

“He never forgot that. Never forgot where he came from, he came through the ranks the same as everyone else in Ireland came through the ranks and remained very much on the ground and very much an ordinary person, despite the fact he was a world star.”