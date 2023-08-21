Saleen Pearl romps to seven-length win in Rose of Tralee A4 525 final for Tarbert trainer Patrick O’Connor
Lassinagh Kimi won the Kerry GOBA A5 525 Sweepstake final for Aidan Harty from The Spa, Tralee
Kerryman
Simply amazing! You just have to make use of superlatives to describe the atmosphere that prevailed at Tralee Track last Saturday afternoon for the final of the Rose of Tralee A4 525 Sweepstake, which was brilliantly won in 28.45 (.10 fast) by Saleen Pearl for Tarbert owner/ trainer, Patrick O’Connor.