Saleen Pearl romps to seven-length win in Rose of Tralee A4 525 final for Tarbert trainer Patrick O’Connor

Lassinagh Kimi won the Kerry GOBA A5 525 Sweepstake final for Aidan Harty from The Spa, Tralee

Reigning Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy presents the winner's trophy to owner/trainer Patrick O'Connor after Salen Pearl won the Xcel with your Racer Rose of Tralee Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, which was part of the Roses Day on Saturday afternoon. Included are the connections to the O'Connor family, Anthony O'Gara, CEO of the Rose of Tralee Festival Company, and his wife Oonagh, and staff members of the K.G.S. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

John Barry
Kerryman

Simply amazing! You just have to make use of superlatives to describe the atmosphere that prevailed at Tralee Track last Saturday afternoon for the final of the Rose of Tralee A4 525 Sweepstake, which was brilliantly won in 28.45 (.10 fast) by Saleen Pearl for Tarbert owner/ trainer, Patrick O’Connor.