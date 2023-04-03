Saleen Ollie eliminated from Dowling Memorial A1 570 Sweepstake after dead-heat and a coin toss

Two fascinating semi-finals of the John and Mary (Killeacle) Dowling Memorial A1 570 Sweepstake will be run at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium this Friday night

It wasn’t expected that a lack of entries would mean a week’s delay to the start of the John and Mary (Killeacle) Dowling Memorial A1 570 Sweepstake, one of the foremost events on the annual calendar at Tralee Track, but at least 24 went to traps in the opening round at the Oakview venue last Friday and, without doubt, it is going to take a good one to claim the winner’s purse of €2,200 on Friday of next week.