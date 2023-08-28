Russmur Fantasy wins A3 tri-distance final in outstanding fashion for Jeremiah Murphy
There were six first-round heats of the Chris O’Driscoll A2 525 Fundraiser Sweepstake with the Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Bradley going best in heat 4
Kerryman
It was another outstanding night at Tralee Track last Friday, this one acting as a fund-raiser for Kerry GAA teams, and the feature event, the final of an A3 tri-distance sweepstake over 570yds, was won in quite outstanding fashion by Russmur Fantasy, which James O’Rourke trains for Jeremiah Murphy, of Rathmore.