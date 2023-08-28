Russmur Fantasy wins A3 tri-distance final in outstanding fashion for Jeremiah Murphy

There were six first-round heats of the Chris O’Driscoll A2 525 Fundraiser Sweepstake with the Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Bradley going best in heat 4

Eugene O'Sullivan, representing the race sponsor, presents the winner's trophy to Jeremiah and Shelia Murphy after Russmur Fantasy won the Con McCarthy and Extended Family Kerry GAA Tri Distance Stake Final, all part of the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday. Also pictured are trainer James O'Rourke, Patsy O'Rourke, supporters and connections to the Kerry GAA Organising Committee. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

It was another outstanding night at Tralee Track last Friday, this one acting as a fund-raiser for Kerry GAA teams, and the feature event, the final of an A3 tri-distance sweepstake over 570yds, was won in quite outstanding fashion by Russmur Fantasy, which James O’Rourke trains for Jeremiah Murphy, of Rathmore.