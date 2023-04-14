Rally of the Lakes launch in Killarney postponed as a mark of respect after tragic death of Craig Breen

Breen won the International Rally of the Lakes in 2019 and was a regular and popular visitor to Kerry

The launch of the Rally of the Lakes has been postponed for a week as a mark of respect on the death of rally driver Craig Breen

The official launch of the Killarney and District Motor Club Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes has been put back by six days until Saturday, April 22 at 5pm in the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney.

The launch was meant to be held this Sunday evening but a brief statement from the Rally of the Lakes said “due to unforeseen circumstance and as a mark of respect, the Rally of the Lakes launch has been rescheduled. The launch has been changed to Saturday 22nd April at 5pm in the Gleneagle Hotel.”

The postponement of the launch comes after the shocking news of the death of Waterford rally driver Craig Breen in Croatia on Thursday. Breen was a winner of the Rally of the Lakes in 2019, along with his long-time co-driver Paul Nagle from Fossa. Breen and Nagle won several races and championships together and competed together in the World Rally Championship for Hyundai and M-Sport Ford, until Nagle’s retirement late last year.

Breen and Nagle scored success in the Ypres Rally in 2019 (before it was a round of the WRC), and made the podium on the world famous Monte Carlo Rally in 2022.

The Waterford-Kerry combination also enjoyed victory in the 2021 in the Killarney Historic Stages Rally.

The 42nd running of the International Rally of the Lakes takes place on April 29 and 30. So far over 220 crews have entered, setting a record for the event and beyond doubt proving the rally’s popularity. Along with a high volume of entries, there is strong representation across all the categories, including the Juniors and Historic crew who will run separately from the main field, allowing for an extra 50 cars to take part in the event.

The club plans to have over 200 cars at the start line, trying to ensure that all who have entered will be able to enjoy the iconic stages.

The event also marks Paul Nagle’s switch to rally organisation and he has been appointed assistant clerk of the course with specific responsibility for the event’s safety tracker devices.

Rally fans can expect an action-packed weekend, beginning with the now-traditional ceremonial start on Main Street on the Friday night.

The rally returns to the Beara Peninsula on Saturday for the first time since 2019 and the route will include classic favourites like Cod’s Head, Ardgroom and the Healy Pass.

Sunday’s route also features some new roads, and after two runs over Moll’s Gap and Beallaghbeama the rally heads to east Kerry.

The sting in the tail includes two runs over Gortnagane and a stage that has not been used for rallying since the 1983 Circuit of Ireland – the last time the famed five-day event visited Kerry.

The rescheduled launch is open to the public and all are welcome to attend and hear about the 2023 rally.