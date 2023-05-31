Race Of Champions semi-finals kicks off very busy period at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

This Friday night sees the start of a qualifier for the Time Greyhound Nutrition Graders Derby, for A4 class over 525yds

The action at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium is heading into the busiest time of the year and coming up on Friday of next week (June 9) are the semi-finals of the much-vaunted Callaway Rambler @ Stud Race Of Champions, which is for AA0 class over 550yds and commands an entry fee of €350.

A week later, we are going to have the start of the Friends of University Hospital Kerry A2 525 Sweepstake, another event with great history at the Oakview venue.

***************

THE going might have been ten spots fast, but nothing could take from the brilliant run of 28.53 which was produced in the opening A1 525 at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at Tralee Track by Fortune Sydney, which James O’Regan trains in Castleisland for Michael Keane, of Knocknagoshel.

Later on in the night there was another terrific run of 28.65 in an A3 525 by the John Kelliher-trained Carrahane Razl and the concluding A2 525 was won in 28.72 by Dan Wren’s Steeple Rd Milan, with the additional .10 applying in both cases.

Other winners and their estimated times: Millridge Willow, 29.09; Send It Flash, 29.43; Devon Sunshine, 29.43; Smearla Master, 29.68; Baltovin Brennan, 29.54; Satellite Black, 29.38; Lissycasey Mary, 29.58.

***************

THERE is an awful long way to go in the English Derby at Towcester, but Liam Dowling has two of the top four in the betting after the opening round last weekend, with Ballymac Marino at 8/1 and Ballymac Finn at 14/1. The 6/1 favourite is Clona Duke, with Swords Rex at 7/1.

In the Sporting Press Irish Oaks at Shelbourne Park, two Kerry bitches, the irrepressible Bobsleigh Dream and Quivers Magic, won their second-round heats in an identical 28.25, while the 28.00secs barrier was broken by the defending champion, Rafa Mofo, which clocked 27.96.

Some classic this.