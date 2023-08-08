Pick Six jackpot of €6,000 is won at Tralee Greyhound Stadium by syndicate of two

Kerry trainer Liam Dowling has 14/1 shots De Lahdedah and Ballymac Marino into the last 48 of the Boylesports Derby at Shelbourne Park

Coldwater Champ won the the last leg (race 8) of the Pick Six for a syndicate of two who held the last remaining unit to win €6,000

IT had to happen sooner or later, didn’t it! The Pick Six, amounting to €6,000 (less 25 per cent retained by the tote) was won at Tralee Track on Tuesday of last week.

Just one unit remained in the last leg (race 8 for A5 class) on 2/1 shot, Coldwater Champ, and, after being last at the opening bend, this fellow came through quite brilliantly to score by four and a half lengths from 7/4 favourite, Ameeragh Choice, in 29.16.

A syndicate of just two shared the pot having gone very close at previous meetings and it reflected well on their knowledge of form at the Oakview venue to be able to pick all six winners.

The fastest winner, on 28.79 in another A5 race, was Restless Flash, while the other winners were Dea Scéal, 29.35; Drumshanbo Dream, 29.00; Send It Gems, 28.93; Satellite Black, 29.20; Labana King, 29.31; Denville Paudie, 28.85; Pennys Sharon, 29.38; Sign On Honey, 29.11.

*******************

IT is down to the last 48 in the Boylesports Derby at Shelbourne Park and Coolavanny Hoffa is now as short as 3/1 with the sponsors to win it, with Clona Duke next best at 10/1.

Liam Dowling, who was so unlucky with Ballymac Finn which had to be withdrawn because of a hock injury, has two on the 14/1 mark, De Lahdedah and Ballymac Marino, with Ryhope Beach, Bobsleigh Dream and Sober Glory available at the same odds.

Hopefully, the Kerry interest will continue to be very much alive after the third-round heats this Saturday night.

*******************

UP in Dundalk, Bar One Racing sponsor the Irish Sprint Cup, a marvellous 400yds event worth €20,000 to the winner, and Liam Dowling has Ballymac Samuel running from trap 1 in the final on Tuesday of next week (August 15).

Strong Kerry interest also in the final of the John Fitzgerald open bitch stake this Saturday at Waterford where PJ and Charles Sugrue will be hoping that Quivers Magic can follow up on her great semi-final victory and claim the winner’s purse of €5,000. She runs from trap 1.

​*******************

FINALLY got to make use of a Munster Press Golf Society prize of dinner for four in the Tralee Track restaurant on Saturday night, a prize made possible by Liam Wall, of GRI, and the food and service just could not be bettered. Ina O’Leary runs one hell of an operation there.