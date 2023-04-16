Paul Nagle leads tributes from Kerry motorsport community for the late Craig Breen

Nagle: ‘The world has lost a hero. Our journey was amazing, filled with fun, laughter, tears, and the craic. Thank you for the memories, they will last a lifetime. I am going to miss you’

Paul Nagle, right, says the world has lost a hero following the death of friend and former driver Craig Breen

Tributes have been paid in Kerry to World Rally Championship star Craig Breen who died tragically in a testing accident in Croatia last Thursday. The Waterford man was a hugely popular figure in Kerry and that is reflected in the glowing tributes that have been paid by all strands of society to the 33-year-old.

Breen had several connections to the county and as a result, he was a frequent visitor to the area. His father Ray has strong family ties to the Strand Road area of Tralee.

His best results as a WRC driver came with Killarney man Paul Nagle by his side. The pair did over 50 rallies together, all over the world, and highlights include winning the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship in 2019 and finishing third overall in the world-famous Monte Carlo Rally last season.

Breen had nine World Rally Championship podiums to his name and the Aghadoe man was beside him for six of those.

They won rallies all over Europe including the 2019 Ypres Rally in Belgium, considered the biggest rally in that country and several Italian rally championship events, one of the highlights was their victory in the fabled Rallye San Remo.

Breen’s last official engagement in Ireland was last Tuesday when he attended a promotional day for young junior drivers in Galway, two days before the ill-fated test in Croatia.

“The world has lost a hero. Ireland has lost a champion and I have lost a best friend. Craig was more than a rally driver to [my wife] Cathy and I, he was family,” Nagle said. “The motorsport world is in mourning because Craig touched so many lives and homes.

“From grassroots rallying on Tuesday to World Rally Championship testing on Thursday, just shows the character you were. He was a clubman at heart. Our journey was amazing, filled with fun, laughter, tears, and the craic. Thank you for the memories, they will last a lifetime. I am going to miss you.”

Breen and Nagle won the 2019 Rally of the Lakes. Dermot Healy was the clerk of the course on that occasion.

“He was a huge supporter of our events, he loved the craic and the stages down here,” Healy said. “A big factor was his navigator Paul Nagle and he helped Paul realise his dream of winning the Rally of the Lakes and the Killarney Historic Rally. He was always an absolute gentleman to deal with I cannot speak highly enough about the guy.”

Nagle was not his only Kerry co-driver. His Aghadoe neighbour Mikie Galvin contested the Wexford Rally with Craig in 2021.

“I was absolutely devastated about the news,” said Galvin. “I was always thankful for that [Wexford] opportunity. From there we became quite friendly and kept in contact quite a bit and I was always looking forward to doing something again with him but sadly that won't happen now.”

Breen possessed an encyclopaedic knowledge of the sport and the characters involved in it. It was something that Galvin witnessed first-hand in Wexford.

“One of the most striking things about Craig was, I couldn't believe that day in Wexford how he knew everything about everybody and their rally and what they were doing. He was genuinely interested in everybody. I just couldn't get over how he knew everything about everyone. He was really connected with everybody. He must have been talking to hundreds of people every single day because he knew about people “

Breen famously brought the entire Peugeot works team to the Circuit of Kerry in 2014. At the time it was a massive coup for Kerry Motor Club as his Peugeot 208 T16 made its world tarmac debut at the Tralee event.

Jonathan O’Shea was the clerk of the course for that rally.

“Craig was flying the Irish flag high on the European and World stage with Peugeot Sport at the time and it was decided that we should invite him and the Peugeot Sport team to Ireland to do our event in Kerry as a shakedown for the Circuit of Ireland which followed two weeks after our event. After being told to forget about it and that it will never happen, Craig made it happen,” said O’Shea.

“Picture this, a full-blown works rally team in Kerry to compete in the Circuit of Kerry Rally. Many friendships were formed over those few weeks of planning and have grown stronger with time.

“The passion and love of the sport that Craig showed me first-hand over those few weeks was so infectious and admirable that it changed my life forever.

“The 2014 Circuit of Kerry Rally will be high on my list of achievements and Craig Breen has been and always will be very fondly remembered in our family at home in Keel.”

Craig’s most recent visit to Kerry was in February for the Killarney Forestry rally where he launched and funded a Junior Rally Championship support project for young Irish drivers.

He was also in Kerry for the Kingdom of Kerry Rally Championship prize-giving night over the Christmas period.

He has a corner of the Desmond’s Grave stage named after him by local residents after the 2014 Circuit of Kerry and flowers were placed at that location by rally fans over the weekend.

Breen’s presence was felt outside the motorsport community in Kerry too.

Kerry FC and their opponents Waterford FC held a minutes’ applause in his memory ahead of Friday night’s League of Ireland fixture.

Tralee cancer charity Recovery Haven and Tralee Chamber Alliance also paid tribute to Craig Breen.

The Waterford man was a guest of honour at the Déjà Vu Motorsport event in Tralee last May that raised money for Recovery Haven.

“During his time in the town last year Craig endeared himself to the local community and gave generously of his time to young motor fans, his presence at the Déjà Vu event was felt positively and added to the excitement throughout,” said Tralee Chamber Alliance President Nathan McDonnell.

“We were shocked and saddened to hear about the sad passing of an absolute gentleman and legend, Craig Breen,” said Recovery Haven’s, Marisa Reidy.

“He was an integral part of the Deja Vu Tralee rally event last May, which raised massive funds for Recovery Haven Kerry. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly sad time.”

Breen will be laid to rest in his native Slieverue in Waterford on Tuesday.

He is survived by his father Ray, mother Jackie and sister Kellie, extended family, and a large circle of friends inside and outside the motorsport world.