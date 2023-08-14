Paudie and David Clifford enjoy A9/A10 win with Slow Paws at Causeway GAA benefit night at the dogs
Labana Cody, Glanteenassig and Lone Danger were winners of three sweepstake finals at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night
Kerryman
THE Causeway senior hurlers might not have retained the county championship title this year, but the massive spirit in the club was well demonstrated at Tralee Track on Saturday night through a benefit meeting that must have generated a very sizeable amount of funds for the club.