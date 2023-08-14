Paudie and David Clifford enjoy A9/A10 win with Slow Paws at Causeway GAA benefit night at the dogs

Labana Cody, Glanteenassig and Lone Danger were winners of three sweepstake finals at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night

Sponsors Ann Marie and Pat Casey, left, present the winner's trophy to Darragh Keane after Lone Danger won the Swift Energy 525 ON3 Stake Final, part of the Causeway GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night. Pictured, from left, are Emma Diggin, Robyn Madden, Mary Coffey, Leah Doody, Liam Goggin (Causeway GAA chairman) and Sophie Conway. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

THE Causeway senior hurlers might not have retained the county championship title this year, but the massive spirit in the club was well demonstrated at Tralee Track on Saturday night through a benefit meeting that must have generated a very sizeable amount of funds for the club.