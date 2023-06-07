Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Jesko the one to watch in ON2 novice 525 sweepstake semi-finals

Bobby Griffin and Joe Moriarty at the Tralee Boxing Club Fundraiser at the Kingdom Greyhound Staudium Saturday evening. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

A benefit meeting for the local boxing club brought a good crowd to Tralee Track on Saturday night and the emphasis was principally on sweepstake action – four first-round heats of a pretty hot novice 525 sweepstake for ON2 class (winner, €1,250) and two semi-finals of a graders’ 525 derby for A4 class and carrying the name of Time Greyhound Nutrition (winner, €1,000).

The going was .10 fast on the night and but for that two winners in the novice sweepstake would have been eliminated for breaking 28.70. The first of them was the Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Jesko, which clocked 28.66 in beating Bobsleigh Blondie by six lengths, and the second was the James O’Rourke-trained Purmac Cooler, which clocked 28.69 in beating Bobsleigh Champ by two lengths.

The other heat winners were Boherbee Loyal, on 28.20, and White Storm, on 28.91, both of which advertised the training prowess of Edward O’Sullivan.

The semi-finals take place this Saturday night and it will be particularly interesting to see how Saleen Jesko follows up on his 28.66 run from another trap 1 draw in the second semi-final.

The draw is (trap order): First semi-final: Saleen Jet, Bobsleigh Champ, Lotts Rd Magic, Purmac Cooler, Lassinagh Fudge, Boherbee Loyal.

Second semi-final: Saleen Jesko, Millridge Olivia, Looster Claddagh, White Storm, Bobsleigh Blonde, Bower Polka.

Turning to the semi-finals of the graders’ derby, Moyvane Salah was just inside 29.00secs, on 28.99, in winning the first semi-final by four lengths for Master Marc Curtin, of Listowel, while Garrison Saraton won the second semi-final by seven lengths in 29.07 for Kilmoyley hurling luminary, Richard Gentleman.

The final, along with the semi-finals of the novice sweepstake, will be part of this Saturday night’s programme and Moyvane Salagh is definitely the one to beat from another trap 1 draw. This is how they line up (trap order): Moyvane Salah, Garrison Saraton, Wax Jacket, Headleys Susie, Sign On May, Bound To Move.

The seventh race, an A4 525, carried the name of Tralee Boxing Club and it was won in 29.38 by Mexican Blake, owned by John O’Brien, of Duagh.

At the presentation, the track’s sales and operations manager, Declan Dowling, paid warm tribute to Linda McGrath for the manner in which the benefit meeting was organised. Through her, he said, it had been a very successful benefit meeting for the boxing club.

Other winners and their estimated times were Feora Marie, 17.94; Rathronan Bucko, 29.16; Sufferance, 29.25.