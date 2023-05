Michael Hennessy, centre, the winning owner accepts the winner's trophy from Raymond Sheehan and Denise Hookway, the son and daughter of the late Con Sheehan, after Outdoor Charmer won the Con Sheehan Memorial A5 525 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Included are Declan Dowling (KGS manager), Kieran Casey (racing manager), trainer Liam O'Callaghan, Declan Hennessy, Theresa Holohan and all the Sheehan family who travelled from England for this event. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com — © © 0876017694 www.deniswalshphot