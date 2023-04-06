North Kerry club sets up fundraiser to send Anthony O'Carroll to the Isle of Man TT race

The North Kerry-based No Hopers Motorcycle Club is hosting a fundraising night later this month to help road racer Anthony O’Carroll bid to race on the Isle of Man this year.

The Ballyduff racer has held a lifelong ambition to race at the world-famous Isle of Man TT races.

He will have to wait until 2024 until that dream is realised.

In the meantime, he must go through several training events and preliminary races.

Late last month he attended a training weekend on the island where he was driven around the famous track, in a road car, by an experienced TT racer.

His next big step is the Manx Grand Prix from August 20 to 28.

The 100th running of this race is considered the last step before being accepted into the main event the following June.

Before the Manx Grand Prix, he will race in England a few championship road races in Northern Ireland including the Wirral 100 in Oulton Park on April 15 and the Cookstown 100 in Tyrone on April 22.

“Anthony has had a very successful season last year and achieved fantastic results both here at home and on his debut at the Southern 100 on the Isle of man where he was the fastest newcomer in four of his races,” said No Hopers President Joe O’Carroll.

“His dream since he was a kid is to compete in the Isle of Man TT and the path to this is first to compete in the Manx Grand Prix and learn the mountain course.”

The fundraiser will take place in Tomaisin’s Bar, Lisselton on April 30. The day-long event will include motorcycle ride-outs and a rock concert.

The Bank Holiday Sunday is usually reserved for Pagan’s Soul Motorcycle Club’s Rally but when the Limerick-based club was unable to run its event this year they offered the date to The No Hopers.

“I would like to thank Liam Lynch and the Pagan Souls Motorcycle Club for letting us use their weekend to run this fundraiser and we look for to the return of the Pagan Soul's Rally next year,” added Joe.