No Kerry winner at National Mixed Foursomes Finals

This weekend the action is in Killarney at Deerpark for the County U16 Strokeplay on Saturday followed by the Munster Adult Strokeplay Qualifiers on Sunday at the same venue

A quiet weekend otherwise on the pitch & putt scene saw two pairs from Tralee compete in last Saturday’s National Mixed Foursomes Finals in Clonee, Co Meath. Both finished outside the prizes as Danny O’Leary and Rosemarie O’Sullivan finished on 83 points, 13 points off the winning score posted by the winning pair of Padraic Sarsfield and Audrey Donnelly from Louth of 96 points. Tony Blake and Lisa O’Connor finished one point behind their club-mates on 82 points.

Last week’s weather and ground conditions in Listowel forced the postponement of the start of the Tim Scannell Memorial Inter-Club Matchplay, which were rescheduled to begin last evening (Tuesday) in Deerpark instead.

Listowel will now host the final round of the competition on July 25 with the final now scheduled for Tuesday August 1.

The following weekend, Sunday July 9 sees the Scratch Cups take place in Castleisland followed by the Listowel Scratch Cup on Saturday July 22.