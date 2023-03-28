Muireann Teahan is the latest shooting star from Cahersiveen as U-16 title goes south

Celebration time for Caherciveen as joint captains Katie O'Connell and Ella Sheehan receive the county U-16 Plate trophy from Kerry Basketball Board Chairman Mikie Fleming after they defeated Gneeveguilla in the final in Castleisland on Saturday. Included are, front from left: Karen Quirke, Maebh O'Sullivan, Muireann Teahan, Katie Foster and Ciara Clifford. Back from left: Maira Teahan, coach; Caoimhe O'Donoghue, Saidhbh O'Sullivan, Caoimhe Hurley, Katie O'Connell and Ella Sheehan with Mr. Fleming , Sahara O'Connor and Sharon Sheehan, team assistant. Photo by John Reidy

Cahersiveen 47

Gneeveguilla 30

Just when you thought that there were no more Teahans to grab the headlines after John dominated with Cahersiveen in the Castleisland Christmas Blitz along with his sons Sean and Ronan, then Ronan started to catch the eye with Kerry FC, along comes Muireann to inspire Cahersiveen to a deserved 17-point win over a gallant Gneeveguilla side in this U-16 Girls Plate final at the Castleisland Community Centre.

Gneeveguilla got the opening basket when Chloe O’Leary scored a jumper inside the opening minute but Muireann Teahan was soon in full flow as she went coast to coast and scored off the glass. Joanne O’Keeffe replied with a good basket in the paint but Saidbh O’Sullivan gave Cahersiveen a 5-4 lead and they were never subsequently headed.

Muireann Teahan then cut loose with some electric quick break baskets scoring three on the bounce while Katie Connell chipped in with another as Cahersiveen led 16-7 at the end of the opening quarter.

Once again Gneeveguilla started the second quarter well with a Joanne O’Keeffe basket but with Teahan sitting out most of this quarter, Kate Connell took over and she scored four baskets on the fast break that broke Gneeveguilla’s resistance. Elle Guerin Crowley and Shauna McCarthy replied with some fine baskets for Gneeveguilla but Cahersiveen were 28-13 in front at half time.

Muireann Teahan, Kate Connell and Saidbh O’Sullivan continued to dominate as Maria Teahan ran her entire bench and though Chloe O’Leary drained a three-pointer, Cahersiveen were always in control and ran out deserving winners after an entertaining contest.

Top scorers

Cahersiveen: Muireann Teahan 19, Kate Connell 14, Saidbh O’Sullivan 8

Gneeveguilla: Shauna McCarthy 8, Ella Guerin Crowley 8, Joanne O’Keeffe 6