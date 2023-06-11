Mossy O’Connor trained Octane Cora is tipped to reverse semi-final defeat and win Race of Champions final
Racing Post Greyhound TV is coming to Tralee for a live broadcast of the Race of Champions final on Friday night
John BarryKerryman
Three semi-finals of the Callaway Rambler @ Stud Race of Champions (winner, €15,000) brought a very good crowd to Tralee Track on Friday night, as was well expected, and Shannon Rangers GAA must have reaped a very nice financial reward by using the occasion as a fund-raiser.