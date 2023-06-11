Kerry

Mossy O’Connor trained Octane Cora is tipped to reverse semi-final defeat and win Race of Champions final

Racing Post Greyhound TV is coming to Tralee for a live broadcast of the Race of Champions final on Friday night

Joe Langan, Shannon Rangers GAA club chairman, presents the winner's prize to Mick Donlon after Lissycasey Mary won the Shannon Rangers Buster Race Final part of the Shannon Rangers Fundraiser at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included are the many connections to the Shannon Rangers GAA Club and fundraising committee members. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

John BarryKerryman

Three semi-finals of the Callaway Rambler @ Stud Race of Champions (winner, €15,000) brought a very good crowd to Tralee Track on Friday night, as was well expected, and Shannon Rangers GAA must have reaped a very nice financial reward by using the occasion as a fund-raiser.