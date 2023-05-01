Michael McEllistrim owned Cape Island clocks best time of 36 qualifiers in A3 550 sweepstake at Tralee

Church St Sky wins final of 325 sweepstake for ON2 / ON3 class at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

KGS Assistant Manager Heather Hartley makes the presentation to Kieran Connolly with Stephen O'Carroll and Michael Ryan after Church St Sky won the Summer Staff Parties Stake ON2-ON3 325 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com — © © 0876017694 www.deniswalshphot

THE busload of French tourists present wouldn’t have had the slightest clue, but the doggy people at Tralee Track on Friday night would have been well aware that first-round heats of the magnificently-sponsored Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake were quite exceptional because of the fact that five greyhounds qualified in each of the seven heats, plus one greyhound which finished last.