Michael McEllistrim owned Cape Island clocks best time of 36 qualifiers in A3 550 sweepstake at Tralee

John BarryKerryman
THE busload of French tourists present wouldn’t have had the slightest clue, but the doggy people at Tralee Track on Friday night would have been well aware that first-round heats of the magnificently-sponsored Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake were quite exceptional because of the fact that five greyhounds qualified in each of the seven heats, plus one greyhound which finished last.