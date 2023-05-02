Memorable season for young and not so young Kerry handballers comes to an end

The return of the swallows to the Kerry shores signals the end of the season for the Kerry handball 40x20 competitions as the players prepare for a new season on the 60x30 courts. It has been a season of mixed fortunes for the Kerry players with the majority of success achieved by the very young and not so young players. For the first time in a number of years the Kerry flag bearers, Jack O’Shea and Dominick Lynch are notable absentees from the winner’s rostrum in a number of competitions, due mainly to injury.

However their place in the winners circle has been dominated by the juvenile players from Kerry who are blazing a bright trail on the County and National front.

Two of the most promising young players in Kerry, Kelsey Sheahan and Lynn Koehler from Glenbeigh, created a sensation at the Munster Inter-county Juvenile Championships in March when they won silver medal in the Under 11 Doubles final narrowly losing out to Clare following their victory over Cork earlier in the competition. Both players also won Kerry championship medals earlier in the season.

Dominick Lynch won his 65th Munster medal in March defeating Dale Cusack from Cork in the Munster Silver Masters A final in Ballydesmond, 21-8 and 21-1.

In the Munster Silver Masters Doubles final played in Liscarroll, John Joe Quirke and John Clifford returned home with silver medals following a narrow defeat to Limerick. In the semi final the Glenbeigh duo created a sensation defeating the current All Ireland champions Ray Griffin and Enda Ahern from Cork, 21-13 and 21-18.

The highlight of the season for many followers of handball in Kerry was the performance of Dermot Casey (Ballymacelligott) and Pat Lacey (Asdee) in the All Ireland Diamond Masters B final. They became the first Kerry players to compete in the new Croke Park Handball Centre and were narrowly defeated by Galway having disposed of the tournament favourites Wexford the previous day, 11-21, 21-19 and 11-9. All Ireland silver medals were a wonderful reward for these two talented players.

One of the juvenile highlights of the season was the Kerry Cumann na mBunscol finals hosted by Glenbeigh in January. A feature of the event were the skills demonstrated by the young players. In the Boys championships there was success for Alex Sheahan (Glenbeigh), Daryl Clifford and Dylan Doona (Curraheen NS), Dara Harkin (Scoil Realt na Mara Cromane), Seamus Moriarty and Cian Clifford (Glenbeigh NS).

Winners in the Girls championships were Kelsey Sheehan (Curraheen NS) and Dawn Griffin (Curraheen NS). At the Munster finals in Clarecastle, Dylan Doona and Daryl Clifford won silver medals in the Under 11 Doubles final.

In the highly prestigious She’s Ace championships in Cork, Sarah Dineen from Spa Killarney was unbeatable defeating Agnes Hurley (Conna) 21-20, Nolween Hurley (St. Brigids) 21-12 and in the final Kate O’Riordan (Conna) 21-11.

There was a record entry at the Kerry Juvenile championships played in Glenbeigh in February.

Competition was very keen in the girls finals with victories going to Kelsey Sheahan (Glenbeigh), Dawn Griffin (Glenbeigh) and Ellie Jo Moriarty (Glenbeigh).

The Boys finals saw some very close contests with title won by Ryan Kelliher (Ballymacelligott), Dylan Doona (Glenbeigh), Daryl Clifford (Glenbeigh), Seamus Moriarty (Glenbeigh), Aidan Sheehan (Glenbeigh), Ollie Sheahan (Glenbeigh), Liam Stack (Ballymacelligott) and Alex Sheehan (Glenbeigh).