Marc Curtin’s Moyvane Salah and Nick E Cotter’s Headleys Susie qualify for Graders Derby final after dead-heat
John BarryKerryman
Saturday night’s 12-race programme at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, which acted as a major fund-raiser for Gneeveguilla Community Facility Group, featured the final of a qualifier for the Time Greyhound Nutrition A4 Graders Derby and it resulted in a thrilling dead-heat in 29.31 between 4/6 favourite, Moyvane Salah, owned by Marc Curtin, of Moyvane, and Headleys Susie, owned by Nick E Cotter, of Knocknagoshel.