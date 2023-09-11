Listowel players win majority of prizes at Kerry U-16 Matchplay Championships on home course

Gearoid Cronin (Kerry U16 Officer, centre) presenting the prizes for the County U16 Matchplay Championships in Listowel last Saturday. From left: Aoife Sharp (Girls runner-up), Tommy Daly (Boys 8-12 Championship runner-up), Noel Stack (Boys 8-12 Plate runner-up), Evan Keogh (Boys 13-16 Plate runner-up), Sean Stack (Boys 8-12 Plate winner), Brian McCarthy (Boys 13-16 Championship winner), Gearóid Lenihan (Boys 8-12 Championship winner), Shona Griffin (Girls winner), Jayden Chute (Boys 13-16 Plate winner), Daniel Leahy (Boys 13-16 Championship runner-up) and Chloe O'Connell (Girls third place).

Last Saturday saw the County U-16 Matchplay Championships take place in Listowel as there was a near clean sweep of the prizes by the host club. Deerpark’s Brian McCarthy was the only non-Listowel prize winner on the day as he came from behind to defeat Daniel Leahy in the 13-16 Boys decider by 2&1. The win completed a County U16 Matchplay and Strokeplay double for McCarthy this year.

McCarthy had earlier defeated fellow upcoming Irish International Ajay Barrett in the semi-finals while Leahy had defeated his club-mate Kane Dillon in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, the Boys 8-12 Championship saw Gearóid Lenihan defeat Tommy Daly in the decider after Lenihan had defeated Joe Joy in his semi-final while Daly was victorious over Diarmuid Lyons in the other semi-final.

The Girls competition saw another player do a double as Shona Griffin defeated Aoife Sharp in the final to add to the Strokeplay title she had won earlier in the summer. Chloe O’Connell won the third place play-off after she defeated Sinead Kelly in a battle of the two defeated semi-finalists.

In the two Plate competitions Jayden Chute defeated Evan Keogh in the 13-16 category while Sean Stack defeated his namesake Noel in the 8-12 category.

Meanwhile, this Sunday sees the Paul O’Sullivan Memorial Scratch Cup return to the calendar. This County Board competition was last run as a Scratch Cup back in 2009 before being ran as a Three Ball Scramble for a number of years afterwards. It’s back to its original format now though as Newmarket will be our hosts this weekend as we look forward to hosting the first ever Scratch Cup event at the club since its founding in 2015.

While tee-time slots are limited at time of writing any interested player is asked to contact our Competition Secretary Christy O’Mahony regarding availability before Sunday. A reminder to all players that this event is a dress code competition.